Govt asks temples to help migrant labourers

Tiruverkadu and Samayapuram temples are also providing assistance.

Published: 29th March 2020 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2020 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

Migrant workers from Andhra Pradesh stranded on the Chennai-Srikakullam Highway after being stopped by police

Migrant workers from Andhra Pradesh stranded on the Chennai-Srikakullam Highway after being stopped by police. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With scores of migrant workers being left in a lurch following the lockdown, State government’s Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department has stepped in to provide them food. Instructions have been sent to all the major temples to provide food to the poor, needy, and migrant workers, said a senior official. 

As a result, major temples in and around the state have started providing food. Tiruchendur and Palani Murugan temples have started coordinating with the urban local bodies and municipal authorities to make the arrangements. “In Tiruchendur, we have been providing food to around 175 people from March 20. In Palani, 140 people have been allowed to stay in the dormitories,” the official said.  

In Madurai, food is currently being provided to 50 to 60 needy people around the Meenakshi Temple. “We are providing food in the afternoon in packets for 120 people in tribal settlement in Marudamalai temple,” official said. Tiruverkadu and Samayapuram temples are also providing assistance. 

