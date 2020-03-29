STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lockdown violation: 1,347 booked

Cops have tough time as many violate curfew; social distancing ignored at Koyambedu

Published: 29th March 2020

Roads around the Madras High Court wear a deserted look due to lockdown on Saturday | D SAMPATh KUMAR

By Sahaya Novinston Lobo
Express News Service

CHENNAI: While police are trying their best to keep people out of roads, public apathy during the lockdown was evident on Saturday as 1,347 were booked and 689 vehicles seized for violating rules in the city. At Kothavalchavadi market, people turned up in large numbers to purchase vegetables and fruits. Though retail outlets have marked circles for customers to maintain social distancing, the effort went waste. 

Hundreds of people without masks and brushing against one another made the place look like a normal day. Soon, police reached the spot and a police officer addressed the people over microphone. “It is embarrassing, as I kept shouting for over 30 minutes. No one had the courtesy even to listen to me. Some people told me I’m blocking the way and disrupting purchase. When we use force to save people from being affected by the virus, we are tagged as villains,” he said. Despite promulgation of Section 144 CrPC, people kept piling on the roads late night and traffic police have booked 780 cases against persons for riding without helmet and 235 cases for other traffic violations including five cases of drunk driving.

8,795 people arrested
While the total number of cases booked in the city on Friday stood at 1,015, at least 640 vehicles comprising 606 two-wheelers, 31 autorickshaws and three light motor vehicles were seized. On Thursday, the number of helmet cases booked was 1,134. Meanwhile, city police also booked 278 cases for breach of curfew and straying onto the streets and two men, for stepping out of home quarantine. The total number of cases booked under Section 144 across the State on Friday night was 7,119, and the number arrested were 8,795. Totally, 5,501 vehicles were seized. 

Innovative punishments
In a novel way to punish violators, Inspector Purushothaman of Thirumangalam police station, on Friday made them write an imposition saying they will never come out of their houses. Police distributed empty sheets of paper and asked people to write, ‘I know that Coronavirus is dangerous and I will never roam on the streets’ - a hundred times. After they finished, the inspector gave them free masks and advised them about the consequences about not taking the curfew seriously.

He along with other personnel nabbed hundreds of people for violating the curfew. “Everyone has some reason to mention. Some were even carrying prescription sheets and old hospital documents to show that they are going out on genuine work. Some people who are part of  essential services are violating other traffic rules like not wearing helmets and riding triples,” he said. 
 

Comments

