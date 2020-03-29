STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No sports world over, but their egame’s still on

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the calendar left in disarray, sportspersons world over have been forced to put their dreams on hold. But that’s not the case for a unique bunch, who only need a reliable internet connection and a good personal computer to keep their hopes going. Meet India’s eSports enthusiasts. With the discipline set to become a medal event at the next Asian Games (2022) and a possible demonstration event at the Olympics within the next decade, these gamers have quietly soldiered on. 

On the third day of the lockdown, Tirth Mehta — who won India’s only medal at the 2018 Asian Games’ demonstration event — logged on to his computer to take part in a Hearthstone event. An hour later, the Hyderabad-based gamer logged off, one step closer to an invite for the Hearthstone Masters meet in Jonkoping (Sweden) in June. “The qualifier is one in a series of meets. Do well and you might get invited to Sweden.” Tirth’s dreams, though, could yet come crashing down if the pandemic continues to spread, considering that it has affected a few international eSports meets. But Tirth can only hope.

Abhinav Tejan is busy preparing for a domestic tournament on Sunday. The total prize pool — Rs 4,000 — isn’t big, but the Tekken player isn’t complaining. “A few of the bigger meets got cancelled, but I am happy that we can still play.” Abhinav and Tirth are hopeful that the threat recedes soon so that they can focus on their long-term goals: Olympic appearances and Asiad medals.

