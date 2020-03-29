Railways to give full refund

CHENNAI: In view of cancellation of all passenger trains from March 21 to April 14, the Indian Railways has announced full refund for all tickets for the journey period. The procedure of refund for counter booked tickets cancelled before March 27 is that, TDR (Ticket Deposit Receipt) must be filed by the passenger with journey details till June 21, for availing balance refund amount.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
PM Modi announces emergency relief fund for coronavirus fight; here's how you can donate
India's COVID-19 cases top 900: Latest government data
COVID-19: Uttar Pradesh to release 11,000 prisoners lodged in 71 jails
PM Modi failed to handle COVID-19 pandemic, should resign immediately: Chandrashekhar Azad
Tatas pledge Rs 1,500 crore to win war against coronavirus pandemic