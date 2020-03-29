Tvs offers free service

CHENNAI: TVS Motor Company, on Saturday, announced that free service and AMC service of vehicles due between March and April, 2020, will be redeemable till June 2020. Vehicle warranty that is expiring in March and April, will also be extended till the end of June. “Toll-free number 18002587111 will continue to function. Resources have been allocated to guide through solutions,” the statement said.
