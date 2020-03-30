STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

A colourful tribute to doctors, nurses, healthcare workers fighting coronavirus

I want to dedicate my artwork to the medical fraternity for their sacrifice, them having to stay away from their families.

Published: 30th March 2020 04:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2020 04:10 AM   |  A+A-

Trusting in art through troubled times

Trusting in art through troubled times

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A picture is worth a thousand words. City-based artist Swathi Nahar has used art as a medium to express her gratitude towards doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and healthcare professionals, who are relentlessly working to save innumerable lives amid the surmounting cases of COVID-19 being reported across the globe. “Art has been used as a powerful medium to spread awareness, stand for a cause, and educate people.

I want to dedicate my artwork to the medical fraternity for their sacrifice, them having to stay away from their families. I started this work a week back and it felt liberating to contribute my share,” says Swathi, a self-taught artist who has been honing her craft for the past six years. Her acrylic painting portrays a surgical mask spread across the world map. The black portion carries symbols of coronavirus that has devastated humanity.

The painting retains the vibrancy of life though, to convey her emotions and gratitude to the medical fraternity, which has come together to keep people safe. “I’ve passed on this work among doctor friends. With tough times ahead, we need to be there for each other. I’m using this lockdown as an opportunity to keep myself busy with artwork,” says Swathi, who was earlier appreciated for her painting that paid tribute to soldiers who had been killed in the Pulwama attack of 2019. She opines that art can light up lives in many ways and has a commitment to social responsibility as well.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Swathi Nahar COVID-19 doctors nurses coronavirus
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No need to panic, COVID-19 is something we can easily conquer: Padma Bhushan Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
For representational purpose only. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Coronavirus: Kerala and Telangana record their first deaths as positive cases in India cross 900
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp