A colourful tribute to doctors, nurses, healthcare workers fighting coronavirus

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A picture is worth a thousand words. City-based artist Swathi Nahar has used art as a medium to express her gratitude towards doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and healthcare professionals, who are relentlessly working to save innumerable lives amid the surmounting cases of COVID-19 being reported across the globe. “Art has been used as a powerful medium to spread awareness, stand for a cause, and educate people.

I want to dedicate my artwork to the medical fraternity for their sacrifice, them having to stay away from their families. I started this work a week back and it felt liberating to contribute my share,” says Swathi, a self-taught artist who has been honing her craft for the past six years. Her acrylic painting portrays a surgical mask spread across the world map. The black portion carries symbols of coronavirus that has devastated humanity.

The painting retains the vibrancy of life though, to convey her emotions and gratitude to the medical fraternity, which has come together to keep people safe. “I’ve passed on this work among doctor friends. With tough times ahead, we need to be there for each other. I’m using this lockdown as an opportunity to keep myself busy with artwork,” says Swathi, who was earlier appreciated for her painting that paid tribute to soldiers who had been killed in the Pulwama attack of 2019. She opines that art can light up lives in many ways and has a commitment to social responsibility as well.