Every house to be tested every day in 9 Chennai areas

People living in areas around COVID-19 positive patients have to wear face masks at all times, even when they are home, said city Corporation Commissioner G Prakash on Sunday. 

A Health Department employee conducting door-to-door enquiry in Mylapore on Sunday.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: People living in areas around COVID-19 positive patients have to wear face masks at all times, even when they are home, said city Corporation Commissioner G Prakash on Sunday. However, due to growing concerns about the availability of masks, the Commissioner later told Express, “This may create an unprecedented demand for masks. So we’d like to clarify that only those under quarantine and those who came into contact with people tested positive may need to wear them.”

So far, 15 cases have been reported in the city from nine localities: Arumbakkam, Purasawalkam, Virugambakkam, Saidapet, West Mambalam, Santhome, Alandur, Porur and Kotturpuram. As part of the new containment plan, special focus is on these nine areas.

“People in these areas have been strongly advised to stay at home and come out only for basic needs,” Praksh said. “Containment zones are definitely hot spots, no doubt about it,” said Prakash on Sunday morning. “Wearing a mask is  also to prevent a family member, who may have symptoms, from passing on the infection to others at home,” he said.   

A senior Corporation official said they had refrained initially from making the details of locations public to avoid panic. “But, we decided to do so as some were not taking our advice seriously,” he said.   Containment zone is the five kilometre radius around a COVID-19 patient. Three kilometres around the containment zone is the buffer zone.  The focus will be on 2,500 houses surrounding an affected house. All these houses would be inspected by officials, every day.

Focus on 2,500 houses around those affected

The focus will be on 2,500 houses surrounding the affected house. All these houses would be inspected by officials, every day. "We will check them for symptoms every single day. Residences beyond this perimeter will be checked once in two days, for the next 28 days," said Prakash. The Corporation will deploy 2,500 domestic breeding checkers, 1,500 Anganwadi workers, 750 health nurses and 1,500 school teachers. Currently, 19,120 people with travel history have been home quarantined and 1,120 people have completed their 28 days quarantine period. So far, Tamil Nadu has 50 positive cases and has entered into Phase 2 of the spread.

Allowed from today 

  •  Planting of seedlings
  •  Engaging of machinery for farming
  •  Watering plants and farmlands
  •  Ripening of fruits
  •  Shifting paddy to mills
  •  Transportation of rice to mandis
  •  Rice and dal mills
  •  District level agricultural produce market committees
  •  Procurement of agricultural products by agencies
  •  Transportation of rice to retail and wholesale shops 

Comments

