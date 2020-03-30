Special vehicle passes to attend weddings, funerals during coronavirus lockdown in Chennai
The city police have opened a special control room to provide passes to people who want to travel for weddings, funerals and other emergencies.
Published: 30th March 2020 04:29 AM | Last Updated: 30th March 2020 04:29 AM | A+A A-
CHENNAI: The city police have opened a special control room to provide passes to people who want to travel for weddings, funerals and other emergencies. Many people, however, took it as an opportunity to get home and thronged the commissioner’s office in Vepery on Sunday, only to be sent away.
“Lot of people are bored with working from homes and want to reach natives. It can’t be allowed,” a police officer said. Those who wish to avail of the facility can call 7530001100 or e-mail to gcpcorona2020@gmail.com.
“In case of funerals in distant districts, people in Chennai may not be able to attend them as passes will be issued only after verification which will take time depending on ground-level officials in the districts,” added the officer. Meanwhile, an ACP has been transferred to the control room allegedly after he issued pass to a person known to him without the consent of DCP.
Entry for trucks carrying essentials
Essential commodities manufacturers may get passes for their workers and vehicles from Greater Chennai Corporation, a press release said on Sunday. Industries manufacturers may obtain passes from
- Deputy Commissioner, Works, Ripon Buildings
- Regional Deputy Commissioner (RDC) North at Basin Bridge road, Old Washermanpet
- RDC (Central) at Pulla Avenue, Shenoy Nagar
- RDC (South), Dr Muthulakshmi Salai, Adyar.
How to get the pass
- Write an application furnishing purpose and date of journey. Also mention registration number of vehicle. If hiring a vehicle, a copy of driver’s license
- To attend marriage, attach wedding invitation. No passes for attending marriage of close friends or distant relatives, only blood relatives
- Application will be send to VAO of respective district for confirmation
- For attending funeral, furnish details such as date of death and relation with deceased
- People who want to travel to other states for emergency purposes are sent to Collector’s office
- Newspaper agents and people working as domestic staff in private companies directed to concerned corporation offices