Special vehicle passes to attend weddings, funerals during coronavirus lockdown in Chennai

CHENNAI: The city police have opened a special control room to provide passes to people who want to travel for weddings, funerals and other emergencies. Many people, however, took it as an opportunity to get home and thronged the commissioner’s office in Vepery on Sunday, only to be sent away.

“Lot of people are bored with working from homes and want to reach natives. It can’t be allowed,” a police officer said. Those who wish to avail of the facility can call 7530001100 or e-mail to gcpcorona2020@gmail.com.

“In case of funerals in distant districts, people in Chennai may not be able to attend them as passes will be issued only after verification which will take time depending on ground-level officials in the districts,” added the officer. Meanwhile, an ACP has been transferred to the control room allegedly after he issued pass to a person known to him without the consent of DCP.

Entry for trucks carrying essentials

Essential commodities manufacturers may get passes for their workers and vehicles from Greater Chennai Corporation, a press release said on Sunday. Industries manufacturers may obtain passes from

Deputy Commissioner, Works, Ripon Buildings

Regional Deputy Commissioner (RDC) North at Basin Bridge road, Old Washermanpet

RDC (Central) at Pulla Avenue, Shenoy Nagar

RDC (South), Dr Muthulakshmi Salai, Adyar.

