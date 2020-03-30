STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

You can still socialise with friends, virtually!

This not only allows them to display their skills to their friends, but for the first time, their friends have the time to provide live feedback to their work.

Published: 30th March 2020 04:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2020 04:21 AM   |  A+A-

Video call

For representational purposes

By Sushmitha Ramakrishnan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: While most city dwellers use messaging, calling or even do video calling, to stay in touch with their friends and families, some have gone beyond to use interactive live video options to socialise widely. For example, many bloggers have switched to Facebook live to cook, make craft, paint or display other skills real time. With most millennials locked indoors, these bloggers have secured a sure-shot audience pool. This not only allows them to display their skills to their friends, but for the first time, their friends have the time to provide live feedback to their work.

Cooking with limited ingredients, indoor fitness regimes and Do It Yourself craft using upscaling home waste are among the most popular topics for live on social media. However, some youngsters have started using these live tools to simply beat the social distancing blues. For instance, Toulouse Bhajans, Keertans, Qawwali and Ghazal Group - a community of music enthusiasts from India living in France - came together on Saturday evening to hold a live group Bhajan on the Zoom App. 

“We all miss talking to one another. We miss people,” said Sana Kumar, a business analyst living in Chennai. Over the last week, she has been going live on Instagram everyday to video call friends who are online. “I decided to go live everyday for 21 days, to talk about any one subject,  except coronavirus, with my friends,” she said. For half an hour each day she discusses about topics such as the last movie she has watched, one book each person recommends or a playlist her friends have been listening to.

Sukanya Umesh, an actor and a story teller, has been going live and chatting with her friends each day as she cooks her dinner. A few others have made a mini-reality show with live tools. Guru Narayanan, a city based stand-up comedian, was playing dumb charades with his friend living in USA last week. He said while he acted a movie title live, people would keep commenting their guesses. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Chennai coroanvirus COVID 19 quarantine India lockdown video call
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No need to panic, COVID-19 is something we can easily conquer: Padma Bhushan Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
For representational purpose only. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Coronavirus: Kerala and Telangana record their first deaths as positive cases in India cross 900
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp