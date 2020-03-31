Appoint nodal officers to aid public: HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Stating that the authorities should act in a balanced and humane manner during the lockdown, the Madras High Court on Monday directed the State to appoint nodal officers to aid the public during the 21-day restrictions. The court, through video conferencing, was hearing a petition to restrain the police from ‘harassing’ the public during the 21-day lockdown. The court after recording the submissions said In cases of emergencies such as medical requirements or supply of essentials, people may approach the nodal officer concerned and seek permits.