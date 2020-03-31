STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Batting a success story

Practice makes boys of a fiveyear- old school perfect as they defeat popular cricket teams

Published: 31st March 2020 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2020 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

Ramachandraa beat PSBB KK Nagar, Chettinad Vidyashram, St Bede’s, Don Bosco

By Ashok Venugopal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the coronavirus threat keeping everyone indoors, sportspersons and officials associated with cricket in Tamil Nadu, are now using social media to keep track of tournaments held in the recent past. A few days ago, a senior club official was keen to learn about the team that won the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association’s (TNCA) under-14 tournament that was held prior to the lockdown. He was rather surprised that it was Ramachandraa Public School. Why, you ask? In just five years of its foundation, the school from Kottivakkam has created ripples, by winning the coveted trophy, which has been named after B Somasundaram, ahead of fancied teams from St Bede’s and Vidya Mandir.

Ramachandraa defeated Nellai Nadar in the final. Incidentally, both schools are run by the same management and are on the same campus. Regular practice, systematic training and support of the management has helped Ramachandraa Public School fight the odds. “We are proud of our boys. They practice regularly in the morning and evening. We mark them ‘on duty’ whenever they play tournaments. The boys are good at studies too. Credit to the coaches for bringing out the best of them,” said Priya Sridharan, principal of the school. Louis Mariano, chief coach of Ramachandraa, attributes the success to teamwork and consistency.

“These two schools are on the same campus and about 200 boys train regularly. This is the first time that Ramachandraa and Nellai Nadar met in the final of a TNCA tournament. We have seven nets, with concrete and clay pitches. We also have lights for practice in the evening. There is a small ground where we can play matches up to the under-14 level,” said Louis. Ramachandraa beat PSBB KK Nagar, Chettinad Vidyashram, St Bede’s, PS Senior School and Don Bosco, Egmore, on their way to the final. “Our strength is batting.

When we met top schools like St Bede’s and Don Bosco, our plan was to bat the opposition out. The ability of our top-order to get big scores was the main reason for success. The match against St Bede’s in the round-robin stage was the toughest. We won by three runs after scoring 281,’’ recalled Louis. The coach picked out a trio for special praise. “Abhinav, Vrishank and Akshay got hundreds in turns. They were consistent and ensured we had good partnerships on a regular basis. All three have a good technique and the hunger for big scores.

They also showed maturity,” he said. The coach emphasised that fielding needs a special focus. “There is always scope for our bowlers to perform better, but fielding is an area we need to focus on. We will work on it once school resumes. I wish to thank Chandrasekhar, our incharge of sports, for helping the team performing to potential,’’ said Louis.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Curing COVID-19 on wheels: Old trains in Chennai turned into isolation wards
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
No need to panic, can easily conquer COVID-19: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus Lockdown: 1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp