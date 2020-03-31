Batting a success story

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the coronavirus threat keeping everyone indoors, sportspersons and officials associated with cricket in Tamil Nadu, are now using social media to keep track of tournaments held in the recent past. A few days ago, a senior club official was keen to learn about the team that won the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association’s (TNCA) under-14 tournament that was held prior to the lockdown. He was rather surprised that it was Ramachandraa Public School. Why, you ask? In just five years of its foundation, the school from Kottivakkam has created ripples, by winning the coveted trophy, which has been named after B Somasundaram, ahead of fancied teams from St Bede’s and Vidya Mandir.

Ramachandraa defeated Nellai Nadar in the final. Incidentally, both schools are run by the same management and are on the same campus. Regular practice, systematic training and support of the management has helped Ramachandraa Public School fight the odds. “We are proud of our boys. They practice regularly in the morning and evening. We mark them ‘on duty’ whenever they play tournaments. The boys are good at studies too. Credit to the coaches for bringing out the best of them,” said Priya Sridharan, principal of the school. Louis Mariano, chief coach of Ramachandraa, attributes the success to teamwork and consistency.

“These two schools are on the same campus and about 200 boys train regularly. This is the first time that Ramachandraa and Nellai Nadar met in the final of a TNCA tournament. We have seven nets, with concrete and clay pitches. We also have lights for practice in the evening. There is a small ground where we can play matches up to the under-14 level,” said Louis. Ramachandraa beat PSBB KK Nagar, Chettinad Vidyashram, St Bede’s, PS Senior School and Don Bosco, Egmore, on their way to the final. “Our strength is batting.

When we met top schools like St Bede’s and Don Bosco, our plan was to bat the opposition out. The ability of our top-order to get big scores was the main reason for success. The match against St Bede’s in the round-robin stage was the toughest. We won by three runs after scoring 281,’’ recalled Louis. The coach picked out a trio for special praise. “Abhinav, Vrishank and Akshay got hundreds in turns. They were consistent and ensured we had good partnerships on a regular basis. All three have a good technique and the hunger for big scores.

They also showed maturity,” he said. The coach emphasised that fielding needs a special focus. “There is always scope for our bowlers to perform better, but fielding is an area we need to focus on. We will work on it once school resumes. I wish to thank Chandrasekhar, our incharge of sports, for helping the team performing to potential,’’ said Louis.