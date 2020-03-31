STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Contact tracing of US-returnee turns tough

He attended a wedding in Mahalingapuram on March 21 and 22; around 40 people had attended the event

Published: 31st March 2020 06:00 AM

By Nirupama Viswanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Four among the five people who tested positive for COVID-19 in Chennai on Monday are family members of the 25-year-old West Mambalam resident, a US-returnee, who tested positive on March 28. All four (15-year-old girl, 20-year-old man, 52-year-old woman and a 76-year-old woman) are undergoing treatment in a private hospital.

The officials, however, have been left scratching their heads because he attended a wedding in Mahalingapuram on March 21 and 22. Official sources said the family claimed that only 40 persons attended the wedding, thus limiting the risk, and the officials are still tracking the list of contacts.
A Corporation official told Express, “So far, around 50 people who had come into contact with him have been traced and placed under home quarantine, but the number may go up as we are still collecting details about others.”

The wedding took place in a hall on Mahalingapuram Main Road, a few hundred metres away from the Loyola College cricket ground. Anyone who thinks he/she may have attended the wedding may contact Corporation helpline.

The fifth person who tested positive in the city is a 50-year-old woman from Broadway, who is undergoing treatment at the RGGGH in Chennai. However, the media bulletin did not state her contact history.

