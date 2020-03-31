Expectant moms live in confusion, fear

Sushmitha Ramakrishnan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: While the healthcare system has shifted its attention to preventing community transmission of COVID-19, pregnant women have been facing a hard time filled with fear and confusion. With out-patient services discontinued for all, except those in emergencies, expecting mothers are unsure what to expect from their pregnancies.

Geetha (name changed), a middle-aged pregnant woman, returned from Chennai to her native near Rajapalayam a few weeks back. This weekend, she experienced some bleeding and called up her gynecologist in Chennai, who asked her to visit a hospital soon.

“Almost all private hospitals here refused to see me, saying either doctor was unavailable or that OPD was shut,” rued Geetha. She then rushed to the nearest government hospital.

“I saw that no duty doctor was present, and that only nurses were there. I demanded firmly that I see a physician, and only then a doctor rushed in,” she said, adding that the hospital restricted her attender’s entry, and left her to maneuver the situation alone.

Women in earlier stages of pregnancy seem uncertain of what to expect. Sudha (name changed), a first-time expectant mother said, “I had a visit scheduled for the start of my second trimester and the doctor was supposed to brief us. But now even my scan is cancelled and we only call the doctor if I feel unwell,” she said.

Dr Shanti Gunasingh, former Director of Government Hospital for Women and Children, Egmore said, “We do not test pregnant women who come to the hospital for COVID-19. Imagine the number of pregnant women who may get affected in case something goes wrong.”“The only logical thing for them to do is to eat a highly nutritious meal and stay active indoors.”