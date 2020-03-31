‘Expedite process of deciding usage of Siddha’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday directed the government-constituted technical committee on COVID-19 to consider all representations from practitioners of Sidha and other traditional Indian medicine with regards to treatment of the viral pandemic. Incidently, it was the first time in the annals of the Madras High Court, the judges, sitting at their respective residential offices, used a video-conferencing system to adjudicate the matter. The order related to two separate PILs.