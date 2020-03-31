Expert explants 

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
I moved to Chennai from Kashmir last year to pursue PhD.

By Justice K Chandru
When I was on duty leave, I received a letter stating that my PhD registration has been cancelled and no reason was given. I pleaded for revival of decision. What should I do? — TAWSEEF AHMAD You can challenge your cancellation of PhD registration before the High Court by way of writ proceedings. Please engage a good lawyer. This column does not suggest names of any lawyer.

D uring the selection for police constable, I was declared unfit at the medical exam, stating ‘unfit for distance vision’. I reapplied to get a certificate. Can this certificate be used in the disability category? — R SANTHA KUMAR

If you think the poor vision found by the medical board will help you get disability certificate, you must also know that for recruitment to police such a certificate will not help. The post of police is not one identified by the state government under section 33 of The Persons with Disabilities (Equal opportunities, protection of rights and full participation) Act, 1995 as one for recruitment even with such disabilities.

