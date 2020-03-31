Over 22K lockdown violators arrested in week 1

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even as the police have been trying to keep the public indoors, a total of 22,906 people were arrested in the past week (Mar 24 to 30), across Tamil Nadu, for allegedly violating Section 144.

In Chennai alone, a total of 1,863 arrests were made from March 26 to 30. On Monday, the figure stood at 236. Also, 1,350 vehicles, including two-wheelers and auto rickshaws, were also seized in the past four days.

The city police are also finding alternate ways to handle the people stepping out of their houses, and to increase awareness among them. While at some places, violators were made to hold placards carrying messages, in certain other areas, violators were asked to do sit-ups, and also made to practice social distancing.