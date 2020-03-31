STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Port operations crippled in Chennai

The 21-day nationwide lockdown has staggered operations at the city port and has left cargo unattended.

Train bogies being converted into hospital wards in Chennai's Perambur carriage workshop as railways decided to convert the bogies to accommodate the patients in case of emergency requirement. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The 21-day nationwide lockdown has staggered operations at the city port and has left cargo unattended. The piling up of containers and cargo is being attributed to non-availability of drivers and labourers to ship them out.According to sources, cargo owners have thus suspended operations. Efforts were being made to transport them to other locations through rail.

However, MS Arun, Chairman of National Association of Container Frieght Station - Chennai Chapter said, the issue was raised with the Customs department to give clearance to clear up the piled-up containers.“Initially, Customs officials had delayed the clearance. Now, they are on the verge of giving it, and we will be able to clear the cargo in the next two to three days,” said Arun. He added, “We have also waived storage charges.”

The volume of containers handled at the port has also reduced to less than 50 per cent. “Usually we get an inflow of 1,600 containers and an outflow of 1,800. This has come down to 600 incoming and 700 to 900 outgoing, now,” said a port official.

Port chairman Sunil Paliwal said the port had initially faced some issues at Vallur, but was immediately sorted out when the collector and superintendent of police intervened.Meanwhile, Amitabh Kumar, the Director General of Shipping has also advised Shipping Lines not to impose any detention charges on import shipments during the lockdown period.

“The lockdown has posed many challenges to ship surveyors, who find it difficult to reach the port,” said Captain RM Kapoor of Admiralty Marine Services. He added that ship surveyors play a crucial role before loading and offloading cargo by certifying their quality and quantity.

Who is affected?
Chennai port handles around 1.5 million twenty foot equivalents (TEUs) a year and serves special economic zones around the city, Bengaluru, southern Andhra Pradesh and parts of southern Tamil Nadu, apart from Chennai.Nearly 50 per cent of container traffic here is transshipped to ports in South-East Asia.

Flights for med supply
Chennai: Cargo flights are being used to supply Indian Council of Medical Research kits to Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu on time. Based on requirements of various states, senior officials of the Ministry of Civil Aviation coordinate with supply agencies for providing required material, which can be further transported to the desired destinations. Air India and Alliance Air flights are being operated to carry out supply operations across country

