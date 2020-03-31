STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Strumming to the sights and sounds of hope

The lockdown has brought a big change in my schedule.

Published: 31st March 2020 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2020 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The lockdown has brought a big change in my schedule. The regular college routine was different. Now, our professors conduct classes online, and it takes up our entire afternoon and early evening, too.

We try to pay attention but there are many distractions since we are in the comfort of home. But I try my best to stay focussed and also pursue other indoor activities either before or after class. At the beginning of 2020, I had taken up a challenge to read a hundred books this year.

But I was making little progress. One week into the lockdown and I have read over 30 titles already. My new year resolutions are also bearing fruition. I’m finally learning how to play the barre chord on my guitar. It is also helping me work on my amateur songwriting skills. These quarantine days have helped me reconnect with myself, my family, friends and nature.

After a long time, I have now started drinking in the joys of clear blue skies, chirping of birds and the silence of nature. In the middle of this entire pandemic, these sights, sounds and smells promise hope. They are teaching me to live life in the moment and not procrastinate or postpone. — Indulekha S (Write to cityexpresschn@ gmail.com and tell us how you are spending this quarantine.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Curing COVID-19 on wheels: Old trains in Chennai turned into isolation wards
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
No need to panic, can easily conquer COVID-19: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus Lockdown: 1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp