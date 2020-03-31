Strumming to the sights and sounds of hope

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The lockdown has brought a big change in my schedule. The regular college routine was different. Now, our professors conduct classes online, and it takes up our entire afternoon and early evening, too.

We try to pay attention but there are many distractions since we are in the comfort of home. But I try my best to stay focussed and also pursue other indoor activities either before or after class. At the beginning of 2020, I had taken up a challenge to read a hundred books this year.

But I was making little progress. One week into the lockdown and I have read over 30 titles already. My new year resolutions are also bearing fruition. I’m finally learning how to play the barre chord on my guitar. It is also helping me work on my amateur songwriting skills. These quarantine days have helped me reconnect with myself, my family, friends and nature.

After a long time, I have now started drinking in the joys of clear blue skies, chirping of birds and the silence of nature. In the middle of this entire pandemic, these sights, sounds and smells promise hope. They are teaching me to live life in the moment and not procrastinate or postpone. — Indulekha S