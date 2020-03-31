STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Thirumala Milk supports COVID warriors

The company will be providing products throughout the lockdown period.

Milk and buttermilk packets are provided to COVID warriors

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Thirumala Milk reached out to all the key COVID warriors who are fighting to keep us safe and healthy during the lockdown. Free Thirumala products were distributed to police officials, traffic police, garbage and waste disposal teams, social workers among others across the city, who are working tirelessly in these testing times.

The company will be providing products throughout the lockdown period. Thirumala also assured regular and consistent supply of all its dairy products to customers during the lockdown while reiterating the need to follow the necessary guidelines while purchasing the same at outlets. The company assured that the highest safety is being taken to ensure the best quality products are provided to its customers. Thirumala products are also available online with leading e-commerce websites.

