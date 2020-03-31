STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Woman delivers in ambulance

A 31-year-old woman delivered a baby in an ambulance while being taken to the hospital at Chengalpattu on Sunday.

New mothers donning face masks being transferred to their homes from Government Women and Children Hospital in Egmore. The drop facility is provided by the State Health Department | Martin Louis

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 31-year-old woman delivered a baby in an ambulance while being taken to the hospital at Chengalpattu on Sunday. Sudha, a resident of Villupuram, began having labour pain and her family rushed her to the hospital nearby, from where she was referred to the government hospital in Chennai. When they reached Guduvancherry, Sudha began delivering the baby and ambulance driver Prabhakaran and medical assistant Vijayalakshmi stopped the vehicle and along with Sudha’s relative, helped her deliver the baby,” said a police source. Thereafter, mother and baby were moved to Nandivaram PHC.

