Chennai corporation official with no symptoms found COVID-19 positive during routine check

Nirupama Viswanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 51-year-old corporation official in Thiruvottiyur zone of the city corporation tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

A resident of the same zone, he had been working intensively in two divisions of the zone where positive cases have been reported and is suspected to have picked up the infection from there, said corporation officials.

“He was wearing protective gear including masks and gloves throughout. But he already has other medical conditions which could have made him more susceptible to the virus,” said an official.

The official is said to have liver problems. However, he is now stable, said sources. He was asymptomatic and was found to be COVID-positive during a routine check of staff in the area.

“He does not have even a cough or cold and is doing very well,” said an official.

On Tuesday, a 38-year-old pharmacist in the corporation’s urban primary health centre in Pudupet was found positive and the centre was closed.