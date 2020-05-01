STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Chennai corporation official with no symptoms found COVID-19 positive during routine check

A resident of Thiruvottiyur, he was working intensively in two divisions of the zone where positive cases have been reported and is suspected to have picked up the infection from there

Published: 01st May 2020 04:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2020 04:52 PM   |  A+A-

Health workers work on samples of swab tests inside a COVID-19 testing mobile van during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in Chennai (Photo | PTI)

By Nirupama Viswanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 51-year-old corporation official in Thiruvottiyur zone of the city corporation tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

A resident of the same zone, he had been working intensively in two divisions of the zone where positive cases have been reported and is suspected to have picked up the infection from there, said corporation officials.

“He was wearing protective gear including masks and gloves throughout. But he already has other medical conditions which could have made him more susceptible to the virus,” said an official.

The official is said to have liver problems. However, he is now stable, said sources. He was asymptomatic and was found to be COVID-positive during a routine check of staff in the area.

“He does not have even a cough or cold and is doing very well,” said an official.

On Tuesday, a 38-year-old pharmacist in the corporation’s urban primary health centre in Pudupet was found positive and the centre was closed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chennai corporation COVID-19 Coronavirus Thiruvottiyur
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
This is why you have to keep your nose covered
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of lockdown
Representational image (Express Illustration| Prabha Shankar)
‘Systemic exclusion to blame for migrants’ plight’
Healthcare officials bid farewell to the oldest patient in the country to recover from COVID-19 at the Karur GMCH (Photo | Express)
95-yr-old TN woman India's oldest to recover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
Gallery
Widely regarded as the country's greatest ever filmmaker, Satyajit Ray's creative journey of almost four decades was littered with masterpieces. On his 99th birth anniversary, here are some rare images that show the life and times of the legendary director. (Photo | EPS)
Satyajit Ray at 99: Doffing our hat to a master filmmaker
Real Madrid, AC Milan, LA Galaxy and of course- Manchester United... The former English captain established wherever he went to play the game. The stylish man, best known for his bendy free kicks and pristine crosses, is a darling of not just the fans but his contemporaries too. Here are 10 interesting quotes about the midfielder that you will like to read on his birthday.
David Beckham turns 44: 10 quotes that explain what football genius the Manchester United great was! Cristiano Ronaldo, Sir Alex Ferguson, Zinedine Zidane and others...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp