Chennai now has 31 more containment zones taking total to 233, Royapuram tops list

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Thirty-one more containment zones have been added in Chennai taking the total number to 233. On April 28, the city had 202 containment zones.

According to latest data released by the Chennai corporation on Friday, Royapuram has 56 containment zones while Thiru-vi-ka Nagar has 49, Teynampet has 28 and Tondiarpet has 25.

Nine of the 15 zones in the city have containment zones in single digits. Manali only has 1 containment zone, while Sholinganallur and Alandur have two each.

Manali only has two active cases while Madhavaram has one. Alandur has three, Perungudi has two and Sholinganallur too has one.

Corporation Commissioner G Prakash in a press meet on Friday said more cases have been observed in north Chennai as congestion is higher there.

In north Chennai, Thiru-vi-ka Nagar has 176 active cases, while Royapuram has 128 and Tondiarpet has 55. The total number of active cases in Chennai is 673.