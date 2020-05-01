Corpn to take over school buildings by May 2

CHENNAI: The Chennai Corporation is set to take over all private and government school buildings within its limits by May 2 for Covid-related works. Under Section 30 (2) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the authorities will identify buildings to be used for relief works or camps and make arrangements for water supply and sanitation, according to an official order. The move comes in the wake of rapid rise in Covid-19 cases in the city.
