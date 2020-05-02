A single street in Chennai's Triplicane has recorded a whopping 42 COVID-19 cases

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A single street in Triplicane has recorded 42 COVID-19 cases in the city.

Residents of VR Pillai Street were found positive one after the other as corporation officials discovered that two men who both tested positive had distributed tea, coffee and snacks to many of them.

The two primary cases, suspected to be the source of infection in the street, are aged 35 and 49 and are also residents of VR Pillai Street. The two men were related to each other and together distributed beverages and food despite a corporation order to refrain from distributing cooked food.

“We are investigating how the two men contracted the virus. They told us that they have been moving around the city quite a bit,” said a corporation official.

All of them are currently stable, said corporation officials.

The city had a total of 231 containment zones as on Friday, including VR Pillai Street which falls under the Teynampet zone of the city corporation. The street has been under containment from April 27.