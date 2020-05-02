On an artistic pursuit 

Priyanka Nambiar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: When we first found out about what was soon to be the quarantine lockdown, my school friends and I were thrilled, as it was the first day of our long weekend. Little did we know that the previous day was the last time we would ever set foot in our middle school. Initially, the school was to be closed for two weeks. I thought it was going to be a nice, stress-free break from homework and tests. I even got to hang out with some friends during the first few days.

Then, things slowly began declining as the number of cases increased and the lockdown was put in place. Suddenly, spending the next few weeks all alone didn’t sound as fun as it originally did. Still, I tried to make the best of it and busied myself in fun activities that I enjoy. I am an avid artist, so I took the time to work on a couple of coloured pencil drawings and paintings; Additionally, I got to read several novels. I also went out for runs and worked out every day; I still spent some time on the beloved Netflix too. I even attempted to bake a few treats! Oddly enough, I found myself wishing that we could return to school. Despite the sometimes stressful environment, I can’t say that I didn’t enjoy it.

The lockdown was soon extended for longer, and so was the closure of school. I knew that I needed something to keep me occupied, so I set out on a new project: redoing my room. After gathering the materials, I got to work: sanding and painting my furniture, rearranging the layout, hanging up new decor, and even painting a mural on my wall! At the end of one week, I was thrilled with the results and happy that I had stayed busy for a good chunk of time.

After all, school would be back in session soon, right? Well, that’s when they decided to extend the lockdown for another month and shut down all schools for the rest of the academic year. It was definitely tough the first few days after the announcement but I got into a routine, and now it’s not so bad. I can see my friends through video-chat daily, and I’ve picked up a couple new hobbies like cooking. Whenever I feel upset about the lockdown, I simply remember that by staying home, I am helping “flatten the curve”! That’s what this is all for: to help save lives. — Priyanka Nambiar, Hershey, Pennsylvania