STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

On an artistic pursuit 

When we first found out about what was soon to be the quarantine lockdown, my school friends and I were thrilled, as it was the first day of our long weekend.

Published: 02nd May 2020 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2020 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Priyanka Nambiar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: When we first found out about what was soon to be the quarantine lockdown, my school friends and I were thrilled, as it was the first day of our long weekend. Little did we know that the previous day was the last time we would ever set foot in our middle school. Initially, the school was to be closed for two weeks. I thought it was going to be a nice, stress-free break from homework and tests. I even got to hang out with some friends during the first few days.

Then, things slowly began declining as the number of cases increased and the lockdown was put in place. Suddenly, spending the next few weeks all alone didn’t sound as fun as it originally did. Still, I tried to make the best of it and busied myself in fun activities that I enjoy. I am an avid artist, so I took the time to work on a couple of coloured pencil drawings and paintings; Additionally, I got to read several novels. I also went out for runs and worked out every day; I still spent some time on the beloved Netflix too. I even attempted to bake a few treats! Oddly enough, I found myself wishing that we could return to school. Despite the sometimes stressful environment, I can’t say that I didn’t enjoy it.

The lockdown was soon extended for longer, and so was the closure of school. I knew that I needed something to keep me occupied, so I set out on a new project: redoing my room. After gathering the materials, I got to work: sanding and painting my furniture, rearranging the layout, hanging up new decor, and even painting a mural on my wall! At the end of one week, I was thrilled with the results and happy that I had stayed busy for a good chunk of time.

After all, school would be back in session soon, right? Well, that’s when they decided to extend the lockdown for another month and shut down all schools for the rest of the academic year. It was definitely tough the first few days after the announcement but I got into a routine, and now it’s not so bad. I can see my friends through video-chat daily, and I’ve picked up a couple new hobbies like cooking. Whenever I feel upset about the lockdown, I simply remember that by staying home, I am helping “flatten the curve”! That’s what this is all for: to help save lives. — Priyanka Nambiar, Hershey, Pennsylvania

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
This is why you have to keep your nose covered
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of lockdown
Representational image (Express Illustration| Prabha Shankar)
‘Systemic exclusion to blame for migrants’ plight’
Healthcare officials bid farewell to the oldest patient in the country to recover from COVID-19 at the Karur GMCH (Photo | Express)
95-yr-old TN woman India's oldest to recover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
Gallery
Widely regarded as the country's greatest ever filmmaker, Satyajit Ray's creative journey of almost four decades was littered with masterpieces. On his 99th birth anniversary, here are some rare images that show the life and times of the legendary director. (Photo | EPS)
Satyajit Ray at 99: Doffing our hat to a master filmmaker
Real Madrid, AC Milan, LA Galaxy and of course- Manchester United... The former English captain established wherever he went to play the game. The stylish man, best known for his bendy free kicks and pristine crosses, is a darling of not just the fans but his contemporaries too. Here are 10 interesting quotes about the midfielder that you will like to read on his birthday.
David Beckham turns 44: 10 quotes that explain what football genius the Manchester United great was! Cristiano Ronaldo, Sir Alex Ferguson, Zinedine Zidane and others...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp