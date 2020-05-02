Stepping about with a single

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tushar Mathur was just 12 years old when his father handed him a guitar and goaded him to take up guitar lessons.

Published: 02nd May 2020 06:32 AM

By Roshne Balsubramanian
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tushar Mathur was just 12 years old when his father handed him a guitar and goaded him to take up guitar lessons. Within a few months, a disinterested Tushar, called it quits. “I absolutely hated it,” he says. But after a couple of years, he had a change of heart. In class 11, he picked up the instrument that he had bid adieu to and started strumming its strings, developing a penchant towards the arts. Soulful music was created and there was no looking back.

“I even went on to form my band...we were called Rock, Paper, Scissors and played blues-rock,” says the 20-something-old artiste. Several years later, his passion and love for music have remained consistent and he has only grown onwards and upwards as an artiste. After having already received airplay on BBC radio for his debut single — Groove Pool (2019); appearing on national television on VH1; New Music Friday on Spotify, and across radio stations in California and Argentina, Tushar has now launched his third single, Stepping About. His latest offering has been produced in collaboration with artiste Shayan Roy.

Hustle culture

With performative workaholism becoming a growing lifestyle and social media hashtags like #hustleon becoming a trend, Tushar decided to pen his views about the culture and weave it with music. “I find the younger generation battling between the hustle culture and self-care culture. If there’s one thing millennials have been fed since forever, it’s to hustle. Many feel that productivity is the measure of self-worth, and this glorification of the hustle is burning us out. That’s what I wanted to address in Stepping About,” shares the one-man band, who takes a wide range of influences from the likes of Tom Misch, FKJ to Daniel Caesar. Life took the Coimbatore native through a different path before he could find his calling. “I started performing gigs when I was 16 years old.

I used to travel to cities like Bengaluru and Chennai for shows and live performances. But when the time came — to decide what I wanted to pursue, I took up Chemical Engineering. I am glad I took that decision because otherwise, I didn’t enjoy engineering and that perhaps was the biggest trigger for me to pursue music full-time. After graduating in 2017, I came to Bengaluru and became a full-time musician. My parents have been very supportive of the decision,” says the performer, who has over 15,000 followers on Instagram. “I am not a social media person. But as a musician and performer, I have understood that it’s important to engage with your fans and followers.

I try my best. Every day is a new learning,” he shares. The RnB and Soul artiste enjoys perfecting the elements of the music of a song, before diving into the lyrics. “I started writing songs when I was in school and have always enjoyed the process. But when it comes to my music, I don’t write the lyrics until the music is perfect. That’s how my creative process works,” he explains. The nation-wide lockdown, he says, has given him time to work on pending projects and to plan new ones. Tushar is currently working on four tracks for an extended play record (EP) and hopes to launch it by October 2020. For details,visit Instagram page: Tushar_mathur30

The hit maker Groove Pool (July 2019) appeared on the Apple Music official playlist, The New India, along with several user-generated playlists on Spotify. It had leading to Groove Pool over 50,000 plays on social media. His second single, Mend (November 2019) appeared on the New Music Friday India and New Music Friday Gulf playlist on Spotify.

