Working wonders

CHENNAI: Sheltered in the safety and comfort of our homes, we watch, read, and listen to the extraordinary stories of extraordinary humans of our pandemic times. With their unfailing sense of committment, compassion, duty and responsibility, they ensure that our groceries are stocked, bank transactions uninterrupted, electrical glitches fixed, and final rites duly performed. Alongside doctors and nurses, here are nine other essential service workers, who leave their bubbles for the sake of humanity. Vaishali Vijaykumar narrates their unparalleled sacrifices

M RAMACHANDRAN, vegetable vendor I keep the shop open only if there’s stock. The business has become erratic for the past one month. Earlier, I’d have a footfall of 150-200 customers from morning till evening. Now I have the same number during just the first half of the day. Everything gets sold by 2 pm. As much as clearing stock for the day is a matter of relief for us, we’re also concerned about safety since a large number of people gather outside my small shop. Another big trouble has been in procuring stock from Koyambedu. Before the lockdown, I used to go to the market at 5 am but now I need to be there at 3.30 am. Out of 500, only 250 shops are open. It’s thronged by vendors from all over the city. The next issue is of transportation and labour charges. I used to pay `30 for a trip, but it is `100 now. These are small changes that impact our business on a larger level. There’s police patrol outside the market and sometimes they seize our vehicles. Small-scale vendors like me don’t have even a basic pass because we are not registered under GST. We’ve been hearing that these passes for vendors are being given somewhere, but there’s no proper information.

R MADHAVAN, medical shop owner It pains me when I’m not able to provide medicines to my customers on time. Although the shop is open throughout the day, the supply from many companies has been cut down. We list the orders from our customers, take a day to procure and deliver. We’ve been asked not to give any medicine without prescription. Baby products and skincare items are unavailable in the market.

If somebody is in dire need of any of these products then we directly go to the manufacturing place and get the stock. Commuting is again a problem because we don’t have passes. We deliver the medicines to our regular customers because we cannot afford to have a tie-up with any delivery service. That apart, we use masks and sanitiser for safety. Social distancing is maintained. Unfortunately, people have already run out of money due to pay cuts and are buying only in limited quantities from us. People have stopped panic-buying masks from us. The supply is constant but prices have shot up. We’re unsure how we will run the shop with so many restrictions.

KHAALID AHAMED, founder, Uravugal Trust If you run out of groceries or other shopping items, you can always buy them the next day. But that’s not the case with the deceased. He/she needs to be buried in time with proper respect and rituals. That’s what we’ve been doing since 2017. A few days back, I received a call from a girl who did not have the money to bury her mother. I could hear her siblings cry in the background. Immediately, I sent an ambulance with a driver and one volunteer to bury the body and perform the rituals. We’ve buried around 10 bodies during the lockdown. Only three family members are permitted inside the ambulance to be taken to the graveyard. Some of the bodies we buried were already in a decomposed state and it was painful to see that. Around nine volunteers are working on a shift basis. We’ve given them N-95 masks and gloves. The rest of us have quarantined ourselves. Our job involves fieldwork and the hygiene aspect is crucial. As much as we talk about safety, our only objective is to provide a dignified burial to unclaimed bodies.

SUNDARAM G, watchman It took a while for me to understand the seriousness of the prevailing health crisis. A gentleman, from the apartment I work in explained all about coronavirus. He also gave me a set of masks and a bottle of sanitiser. One amma offered to give tea in a flask every day. We’re contractual employees and none of us was given any protective gear by the company. They’re least bothered about our health and security. I’ve been doing both morning and night shifts, and sleep in a small room provided at the apartment.

My family has asked me to stay here. I’m exposed to many infections, rough weather conditions, mosquitoes and whatnot! During the initial few days, I had a severe cough. People in the apartment were afraid to even come near me, they ill-treated me and were ready to send me back. Since there was a demand for security personnel already, they couldn’t find a substitute and hence they let me stay. There are good and bad people. It’s because of the little help that we receive from the good ones that we stay and do our jobs.

SAHAYA BEVIN DAVID, food delivery executive I used to work in an IT company and as a part-time delivery boy. Now that I’ve quit the IT job, I’m dependent on this delivery service for my daily wage. Fearing the spread of the virus, there are not many orders. My day starts during the fixed time of service from 8 am to 1 pm; Again in the evening from 8 pm to 10 pm. We have been given a cotton mask and sanitiser but they are hardly effective. Rules in the restaurants also vary. Some restaurants permit us to come inside to pick up the food, while the others request us to wait outside.Sometimes police officials seize our vehicles, and at other times, they let us go after seeing the uniform.

When we have delivery at apartments, we’re either let inside or asked to wait at the gate. The transactions are often made online. People are hesitant to give money in our hands. This has been my life for the past month. My mother has been concerned about my health but I can’t afford to lose the job. Usually,I earn `600 per day. That has come down to `200, of which `100 is spent on petrol. How will I survivewith just `100 a day? Do we even have job security? Without thinkingmuch, I’m still going to work to earn my living. We are there to provide food for you when you are hungry. But considering the situation,most of the delivery executives will be left hungry if there’s no hikein our salary.

JAYAPAL T, technician Fused light bulbs, motor problems, sparks in AC engine — I’ve been receiving calls and complaints more than ever. Solvable problems can be guided through the phone. The rest require a visit. I’m a plumber and a technician. I own a small shop in Shenoy Nagar. Even if I want to go out of my way and help, where will I find the raw materials? I’ve attended to only two problems since the lockdown.

There has been no business. If it’s an emergency, then we try and get the materials somehow to help our customers. Most of our work revolves around installing and maintaining electrical and power systems for homes and businesses. Even faulty wiring requires our immediate attention. Imagine the voltage drop considering everybody’s staying home? This is when people need us the most. People are realising how these are not just essential services but life skills that everybody needs to know to survive during rough times.

VYAS SRINIVASAN, manager, risk intelligence and control I have three people over the age of 55 at my house. But my job at the bank cannot be done from home. I’m constantly stuck between work and family. On the one hand, my team convinces me to come to work, and on the other hand, my parents are worried about my health. My job revolves around risk intervention and control. We have many fraudulent online transactions during this period.

These things need to be handled then and there to control higher risks for customers. We are the transaction monitory team and data privacy is of utmost importance. We’ve also noticed an increase in the number of people using credit card, making international transactions and people taking insurance policies. There hasn’t been much of a change in work, before and since the lockdown. I’ve mentally prepared myself to handle the work while all my friends are resting at home.

MAHESH REDDY, manager at a petrol bunk The number of vehicles that frequent our petrol bunk has dropped to just five per cent. We now have hardly 500 vehicles, mostly two-wheelers, that come within the restricted time every day. Those who are part of essential services are allowed to fill petrol even after the restricted hours by showing their passes. In place of 15,000 litres of petrol, we’ve been filling only 750 litres in our underground tanks.

Our business has been hit badly and it reflects in the numbers. Only 50 per cent of the staff has been functioning. All are from underprivileged backgrounds, uneducated and have only a basic cotton mask and sanitiser. We’ve been strictly following the protocol of social distancing but customers fail to cooperate. They insult us when we request them to follow the rules. It would be easier if the customers are more considerate about safety during this situation. The police officials patrol round the clock to ensure we open and close on time.

ARULMOZHI KUMAR, vice president, supply chain, pharma company A pharmaceutical company — right from formulating a medicine to exporting it to other countries — requires the help of several businesses. I’ve been coming to work since day one with passes that the company has provided. On some days, the police officials approve of the pass but on other days, I have trouble explaining it to them. Our kind of work cannot be done from home. Since we are functioning with half the staff, we haven’t been able to export our stock in time, meet the deadline and achieve the target amount.

Our office has been conducting awareness programmes, provided us with hand sanitisers, masks, thermal scanner to read our temperature, and the cabins are fumigated. Despite being an essential service, we haven’t been able to function properly. The loss incurred is irreplaceable. I’m ensuring that we are able to supply to our clients as promised. Pharma industry is crucial. There are many who’re dependent on medicines, globally. That apart, I do have financial commitments. With job loss and pay cuts becoming common everywhere, we need to take our job seriously more than ever.