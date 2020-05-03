A calling in cancer

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: If there’s one thing that I have learned from life, it’s that uncertainties are inevitable. Yet how we choose to react to it is in our hands. In August 2018, my husband Nairit and I, along with my in-laws and parents, planned a first-year birthday party for my son Avyaan. I vividly remember that gala — it brimmed with positivity, joy and laughter.

But soon after that day, a string of problems started dotting our lives. I was diagnosed with borderline typhoid, fol lowed by joint inflammations. By the beginning of October 2018, I started noticing a mosquito-bite-sized swelling near my chest. While I initially dismissed it, I decided to get a master health check-up done when the swelling started getting bigger.

A few cancer markers led me to take several specific blood tests, PET scans and even a biopsy. When the result came out, little did I know that it was going to change my life — I was diagnosed with stage 4 ovarian cancer. And since then, hospital visits, treatments and chemotherapy became a norm.

Support system

I’ve always been health-conscious and have had a strong immune system. So, it took me a while to accept that I had cancer. Several thoughts reeled in my mind. My most important worry was about my son Avyaan. He had just come into this world. But luckily, I have been blessed with a strong support system. Everyone had a role to play...Nairit used to (and still does) take care of the house and the family. My mother- in-law and mom took care of Avyaan, my father and father-in-law took up the responsibility of inquiring about treatments, getting multiple opinions on what was best, and my sister stood by me like a rock.

With help, support and treatments, I was able to focus on recovery. After 10 months of treatment, the doctors pointed out that my reports didn’t show any cancer cells. Life came back to normal (almost) and I even went back to work. After a long time — of enduring pain, lots of tears and stress, we all had the space to breathe. But it didn’t last long. A relapse came knocking at my door within seven months. In November 2019, during one of the follow- up scans, reports projected malignancy again.

It hit my resilience quite hard because it meant climbing up from the bottom, again. I wasn’t expecting it. I started revisiting the hospital for regular treatments. Recently, during the lockdown, my health dipped further. After the Janata curfew, my waist started bloating and I wasn’t even able to drink water. Now, I have started taking chemotherapy again.

Staying positive

Every day has been a lesson. I have understood that my staying strong and positive is the biggest medicine and treatment to beat the disease. It creates a ripple effect. When you stay confident and positive, others around you feel the same way. This way, we can build a positive bubble to help us tide through tough times. I understand that it is easier said than done but we can always try. In January 2019, when I was partially bed-ridden and couldn’t step out of the house, I decided to do something with the time I had for others who might be going through a similar journey.

So, I turned my personal Instagram account into a blog and began sharing my journey. The process of figuring out about the diagnosis, treatments, the cost, its effects on your mental and phy s i c a l health, change in appearance, and every other aspect can be daunting. Especially, with so many myths about cancer doing the rounds, I felt it was important for people to hear the reality from someone who has had the experience first-hand. Even if one in a hundred benefitted, I would still be making a difference in someone’s life. Through my social media account,

I have been opening conversations about cancer and everything related to one’s health, wellness dilemma and well-being. It’s a non-judgemental space for people to come forth and share their journey with me...just like I did mine. Over the past one year, the response has been overwhelming. From messages of hope, prayers for my recovery to sharing their concerns with me, everyone has let me into their lives and made me and my family a part of theirs.

A safe space

In this process, I also observed that people find talking about their health anxieties to be a sign of weakness. I want to break that taboo. Stepping out with your bald head is fine, it’s normal. You don’t have to hide it or be embarrassed about it. Talking about your health is normal. Topics related to PCOS, irregular periods, thyroid, cancer diets and mental health are also discussed. With the coronavirus scare, health anxieties have shot up for many. So I have been addressing that through a series of videos where I talkabout my health — to tell people they are not alone.

Since I have my chemotherapy sessions, I have been taking utmost precautions to stay safe. The radiation kills the immunity cells along with the cancer cells making us more susceptible. Otherwise, to me, the lockdown is a blessing in disguise. I have always loved spending time with my family and the lockdown has only given me more time to be with them. For details, visit Instagram page: Kaleidoscopee_of_life (As told to Roshne Balasubramanian)