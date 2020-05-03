STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Cook, eat, play, repeat

As an extrovert, this quarantine started as a nightmare for me, but it gradually turned into something I have started to use to use to my advantage.

Published: 03rd May 2020 10:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2020 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As an extrovert, this quarantine started as a nightmare for me, but it gradually turned into something I have started to use to use to my advantage. This unprecedented situation isn’t easy for any of us. Looking at the positive side of this quarantine spell, however, makes it more palatable. The first thing I look forward to in the day is my cup of hot filter coffee, which I now drink in peace without having anywhere to run.

I then help out with some work at home, and it’s already lunchtime (I didn’t say I was an early riser!). In the afternoons, I practise drawing, refining the techniques I know, and learning new ones. Creating art gives me immense peace of mind and instills a sense of calmness around me. I have got the most beautiful opportunity to spend time with my family and my friends (albeit virtually). I play many games, both at home with my family, and online with my friends.

Most importantly, I have diligently fuelled my love for food and cooking. My brother’s first question every morning is what I will be cooking that day. I am always looking up new recipes to try. I have created a list of at least 30 dishes I want to eat after the lockdown ends. It has made me realise — all over again — how much I truly love food, and that it might be my calling. Each of us have learned so many new things about ourselves and about the people around us. I only hope that we remember to take all of this with us when we get back to our normal lives. — Dikshita Jain

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make an emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Gallery
An engineer by profession, Sujatha's career spanning over four decades saw him succeed as an author, screenwriter and producer. On his 85th birth anniversary, let's look at some rare pictures of man who thrived in synergy of technology and literature. (Ph
From EVMs to novels, Tamil writer Sujatha's works always got people queueing up
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: After weeks of struggle, trains, buses arranged for migrants in India amidst COVID-19 lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp