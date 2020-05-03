Cook, eat, play, repeat

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As an extrovert, this quarantine started as a nightmare for me, but it gradually turned into something I have started to use to use to my advantage. This unprecedented situation isn’t easy for any of us. Looking at the positive side of this quarantine spell, however, makes it more palatable. The first thing I look forward to in the day is my cup of hot filter coffee, which I now drink in peace without having anywhere to run.

I then help out with some work at home, and it’s already lunchtime (I didn’t say I was an early riser!). In the afternoons, I practise drawing, refining the techniques I know, and learning new ones. Creating art gives me immense peace of mind and instills a sense of calmness around me. I have got the most beautiful opportunity to spend time with my family and my friends (albeit virtually). I play many games, both at home with my family, and online with my friends.

Most importantly, I have diligently fuelled my love for food and cooking. My brother’s first question every morning is what I will be cooking that day. I am always looking up new recipes to try. I have created a list of at least 30 dishes I want to eat after the lockdown ends. It has made me realise — all over again — how much I truly love food, and that it might be my calling. Each of us have learned so many new things about ourselves and about the people around us. I only hope that we remember to take all of this with us when we get back to our normal lives. — Dikshita Jain