J Radhakrishnan inspects containment zones in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Special Nodal Officer for the Chennai Corporation J Radhakrishnan inspected containment zones in the city and ordered provision of 250 gms of disinfectant and 500 gms of bleaching powder to all households.

According to a statement from the Department of Information and Public Relations, Radhakrishnan met police personnel and corporation staff to discuss further measures to combat Covid-19 spread. He also appealed to all residents in containment zones to follow disease control protocol and wear masks.