STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Lockdown denies woman final chance to bid mother farewell

Forty-five-year-old Shakila was on her phone the whole of Thursday night, trying to figure out the Corporation’s e-pass system.

Published: 03rd May 2020 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2020 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Forty-five-year-old Shakila was on her phone the whole of Thursday night, trying to figure out the Corporation’s e-pass system. She had no time to waste as she just received the news that her mother had died in Tiruvannamalai, just four hours away from Chennai. But, getting there seemed impossible, thanks to the lockdown.

Shakila, who sells idiyappams for a living near her house in MMDA Colony, Arumbakkam, did everything possible, but the e-pass was not available. She then reached out to Karunya Devi, a social worker and lawyer, for help. “The funeral was at 2 pm, and the VAO in Mambattu of Tiruvannamalai sent us a written letter by phone (e-version), recommending us for e-pass,” says Shakila’s son Niyaz. 

“As our attempts to secure the pass over phone failed, we went to the Ripon Building.” Niyaz says they were made to wait for nearly four hours there. “The officer in-charge was expected to be at work at 10 am. He came only at 11.45 am.“By the time our token was called, the VAO said the funeral would be over by the time we get there, and so the Corporation rejected our request. I wish the officials extended a little sympathy to those waiting for passes.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Police personnel wearing PPE suit checking the documents of a commuter in New Delhi. This image is used for representational purposes. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
41 people from single building test COVID-19 positive in Delhi
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Employment, salaries among top complaints in lockdown
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: Trains, buses arranged for migrants amidst lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4
Gallery
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: After weeks of struggle, trains, buses arranged for migrants in India amidst COVID-19 lockdown
Widely regarded as the country's greatest ever filmmaker, Satyajit Ray's creative journey of almost four decades was littered with masterpieces. On his 99th birth anniversary, here are some rare images that show the life and times of the legendary director. (Photo | EPS)
Satyajit Ray at 99: Doffing our hat to a master filmmaker
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp