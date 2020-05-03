Registration of Tamils stranded across India begins
Published: 03rd May 2020 06:40 AM | Last Updated: 03rd May 2020 06:40 AM
CHENNAI: The State government has launched a web portal to collect details of Tamils who are stranded in various parts of the country and the world, a statement said on Saturday. Registration is open at nonresidenttamil.org and users can click on the ‘Return to Tamil Nadu’ link to fill in details. ENS