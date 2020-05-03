Sringeri Peetam provides food, water to over 6K people

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Sri Sringeri Sharada Peetam has been providing free food and drinking water to over 6,000 people in the city. Coordinator of the project Dharmasankaran Ramachandran said that the mission is led by Amalgamations group of companies chairman A Krishnamoorthy, who is also the president of Sringeri Vidhyashram.

“Additionally, food and water is being provided to poor people in 60 odd places in Mylapore with the assistance of MLA R Natraj. Through logistics support provided by Aavadi Sathsang, food and water is being provided to about 500 visually challenged poor people,” he added.