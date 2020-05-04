STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Cancer patient dies of COVID-19 at Chennai hospital; Coimbatore doctors isolated

The official said the doctors and health staff of Coimbatore medical college who came in direct contact with the deceased, have been isolated.

Published: 04th May 2020 02:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2020 04:27 AM   |  A+A-

An IAF chopper flies over Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital to express gratitude towards medical professionals for their contribution in fight against COVID-19 in Chennai Sunday May 3 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A cancer patient from Coimbatore succumbed to COVID-19 at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) in Chennai on Sunday.

The 44-year-old victim had been undergoing treatment for blood cancer and was admitted to the isolation ward of RGGGH after testing positive.

Health Department sources said the body was cremated in Chennai as per the WHO guidelines.

The victim’s wife, who accompanied him, will be screened even as the officials are yet to ascertain the source of his infection.

Deputy Director of Health Services G Ramesh Kumar told Express that the man had undergone treatment in Coimbatore medical college for a week and wished to continue the treatment in Chennai.

He was shifted here in an ambulance on May 1.

The official said the doctors and health staff of Coimbatore medical college who came in direct contact with the deceased, have been isolated.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital
Coronavirus
Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make an emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Gallery
An engineer by profession, Sujatha's career spanning over four decades saw him succeed as an author, screenwriter and producer. On his 85th birth anniversary, let's look at some rare pictures of man who thrived in synergy of technology and literature. (Ph
From EVMs to novels, Tamil writer Sujatha's works always got people queueing up
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: After weeks of struggle, trains, buses arranged for migrants in India amidst COVID-19 lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp