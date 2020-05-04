Cancer patient dies of COVID-19 at Chennai hospital; Coimbatore doctors isolated

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A cancer patient from Coimbatore succumbed to COVID-19 at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) in Chennai on Sunday.

The 44-year-old victim had been undergoing treatment for blood cancer and was admitted to the isolation ward of RGGGH after testing positive.

Health Department sources said the body was cremated in Chennai as per the WHO guidelines.

The victim’s wife, who accompanied him, will be screened even as the officials are yet to ascertain the source of his infection.

Deputy Director of Health Services G Ramesh Kumar told Express that the man had undergone treatment in Coimbatore medical college for a week and wished to continue the treatment in Chennai.

He was shifted here in an ambulance on May 1.

The official said the doctors and health staff of Coimbatore medical college who came in direct contact with the deceased, have been isolated.