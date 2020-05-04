STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Cops on alert as lockdown norms eases in Chennai from Monday

The officers said many people were producing fake vehicle passes to escape checkposts, and hence more steps will be taken to prevent this.

Published: 04th May 2020 02:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2020 04:12 AM   |  A+A-

Police raises the lathi to chase the migrant workers who have gathered at Rippon building to get their travel passes on Saturday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As the city enters a relaxed lockdown from Monday, the city police has warned public to step out of houses only if it is necessary as they will continue to keep a high vigil within city limits.

“The traffic wing will continue to monitor vehicular movement while the law and order wing personnel will be deployed for monitoring public movement at shops,” a senior police officer said.

“As per the Government Order for the third phase of lockdown, certain shops and establishments were permitted to function. We will monitor these areas to ensure that people are maintaining social distance,” he added.

The law and order wing personnel will mostly be deployed in areas such as Purasavalkam, Triplicane, Parry’s and T Nagar, where a high number of standalone shops have been permitted to function from 11 am to 5 pm.

“Since Section 144 is still in effect, any gathering of over five persons will be dealt with severely according to law,” the officer added.

