COVID-19: Cops on alert as lockdown norms eases in Chennai from Monday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As the city enters a relaxed lockdown from Monday, the city police has warned public to step out of houses only if it is necessary as they will continue to keep a high vigil within city limits.

The officers said many people were producing fake vehicle passes to escape checkposts, and hence more steps will be taken to prevent this.

“The traffic wing will continue to monitor vehicular movement while the law and order wing personnel will be deployed for monitoring public movement at shops,” a senior police officer said.

“As per the Government Order for the third phase of lockdown, certain shops and establishments were permitted to function. We will monitor these areas to ensure that people are maintaining social distance,” he added.

The law and order wing personnel will mostly be deployed in areas such as Purasavalkam, Triplicane, Parry’s and T Nagar, where a high number of standalone shops have been permitted to function from 11 am to 5 pm.

“Since Section 144 is still in effect, any gathering of over five persons will be dealt with severely according to law,” the officer added.