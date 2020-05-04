STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lockdown 3.0: Eggs cannot be sold for more than Rs 5, decrees national panel

Some traders in Chennai are allegedly selling it between Rs 5 and Rs 7, above the price fixed by National Egg Coordination Committee (NECC). The fixed price is Rs 5.

Published: 04th May 2020 02:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2020 04:11 AM

eggs, protein

For representational purposes ( File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With an increase in demand for eggs during lockdown, some traders in the city are allegedly selling it between Rs 5 and Rs 7, above the price fixed by National Egg Coordination Committee (NECC). The fixed price is Rs 5.

“The wholesale price of an egg currently is Rs 3.80. We have informed the traders it cannot be sold for more than Rs 5,” said Ashok Kishan, manager, NECC, Chennai. The city on an average consumes 40 lakh eggs per day.

Another official said, “The production cost is Rs 4 and we are already incurring losses. The traders cannot exploit the situation. In case anyone finds shopkeepers selling it for more that stipulated price, we recommend not buying from there. We are currently formulating measures to take action against such miscreants. Currently, there’s nothing we can do legally.”

