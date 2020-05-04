People not wearing masks, taking coronavirus lightly: Chennai Corporation special officer

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Special Nodal Officer for Chennai Corporation J Radhakrishnan said that people are not wearing masks while stepping out and are taking the pandemic lightly.

“In containment zones, we have observed at least 25 per cent of people are not wearing masks. Don’t think the virus won’t come to you and take it lightly,’’ said Radhakrishnan.

“Even if you don’t show symptoms, you can spread the virus to other vulnerable people,’’ he warned.

Tondiarpet, Royapuram, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Teynampet and Kodambakkam had been narrowed down as the worst-hit places and special measures were being taken, Radhakrishnan added.