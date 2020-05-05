Costly homerun for economy?

C Shivakumar By

CHENNAI: Stressed out, depressed and homesick, most migrant workers are not even sure if they would be welcome back home. They only know that they want to go back, immaterial of the consequences. Stuck in cities that are far away from their homes, the urgency to return is fuelled primarily by the lack of trust in their employers. And it is not without reason – many of them are unpaid since March, many of them are living on limited rations, and some of them are on the verge of mental depression worried about the situation back at home.

The decision to return home is a protest of sorts. “Workers here do not want to resume work as we are yet to be paid our pending wages and are not being provided with adequate food,” says Duleshwar Majhi, a contractor engaged by Harinarayan Constructions, which is providing manpower for a builder at a site in Guindy Industrial Estate. “All 700 workers here will leave the site Tuesday, and start walking towards our homes.” The unrest, the dissatisfaction is spreading among labourers stranded across the city, admit officials.

Carpenter Bhagirathi, stranded at a construction site in Ayanambakkam echoes the sentiment. “We will not be resuming work,” says the 33-year-old native of Bihar. “All the workers here are keen to go home. Most of us are from Odisha and Bihar, and we are here only because are have not been paid. The company has promised to settle our dues on May 8,” says Bhagirathi, who has two kids waiting back home for his return. He came to this construction site in November.

“Cops came here and took our details. They say they have arranged buses to take us home. We have given our details,” adds Bhagirathi. Hundreds of labourers from across places reached the Chennai Central on Monday, hoping to catch a train home, including a bunch from Kolkata. The Kolkata workers even went to the collectorate, to find out means to reach their hometown. “Collectorate officials said they had not received any intimation from West Bengal government,” the labourers said. “They said they had received approvals from all States but West Bengal.”

The construction at Ayanambakkam is by builder CASAGRAND. Its chief marketing officer Eshwar N says works on about 20 of the company’s sites in Chennai, Bengaluru, and Coimbatore will resume fully only in June. “The partial relaxation just happened. But construction materials are yet to come. We will be able to start once transportation of materials eases up. That will be around June.”

Eshwar claims not all migrant workers want to return home. “Some are desperate, and we have made arrangements for them. Others are in dire need of money, and want to continue working.” Developer firm Navin’s managing director Kumar says operations have resumed at 3-5 of their sites with available labourers.

Protests broke out across districts on Monday. In Tirupur, labourers from Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Odisha gathered in large numbers near the railway station, and raised slogans demanding transport to get back home. The workers refused to budge despite several rounds of talks by the police.

In Tirunelveli, workers of a nuclear power plant staged a demonstration. They alleged they were informed that their salaries would not be paid as they did not work last month. “Currently there are about 4,000 workers residing on site, and they are unaware of the procedures to apply for e-passes,” said protesting workers. The local officials and police have assured to help them go back home.

In Virudhunagar, workers at a construction site staged protests. Most of them are from Bihar, and were engaged at a medical college construction site. The workers alleged they were not being given enough food and water. They claimed they were even ready to walk back home.

Meanwhile, CREDAI State chairman S Sridharan says many developers have started sanitising their workplaces before resume works. “Temperature of workers would be monitored and standard operating procedures followed,” says Sridharan. Infrastructure projects have also taken off. Works on metro rail facilities at Wimco Nagar and Shenoy Nagar have resumed. “Workers are being allowed in small groups only, to maintain social distancing,” say sources in CMRL. There’s one question nagging most developers at this stage: Will these labourers return?

‘Bring back Tamils stranded elsewhere’

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee has offered `1 crore to the State government to fight COVID-19. It urged the government to use the money to bring back Tamils stranded elsewhere. Political parties across the spectrum including the principal opposition party DMK have urged the State and Union governments to make arrangements to bring back the stranded Tamils from other States to Tamil Nadu, as they have been struggling to survive without jobs and food at their places due to the lockdown.

(With inputs from Tirupur, Tirunelveli, Virudhunagar)