Expert explains

Justice K Chandru By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : I own a flat in a gated community near Sriperumbudur. I have let it out to a private limited company. The arrangement is backed by an agreement dated June 2019 with usual clauses. I am not happy with the maintenance of the flat by tenants and also the company is incommunicable as genuine emails are not responded to, and I cannot contact anyone in case of need. Now, due to the curfew I am helpless. The notice period of two months has been reduced now. Can I serve an eviction notice when normalcy is restored? — T RAMANUJAM

Your rental agreement has no legal value under the present law. Even otherwise, after the lockdown is lifted, you can file a case and nothing prevents any notice being issued even now I am a lawyer. I filed a case on behalf of my client against his tenant for vacating the property (commercial) for wilful default of rent and also on the ground of owner’s occupation.

I also prayed in the petition for directing the tenant to pay arrears. I also read that the decree of the rent court can be construed as a decree of a civil court and can be executed (Sec 39), hence we have not filed any money suit for recovering the arrears of rent. But some of my brothers in the profession are saying that I should file a separate money suit for recovering the arrears in the civil court, but I respectfully disagree to their view since it leads to multiplicity of proceedings, and lacks logic. Kindly advise.— R SATHYANARAYANAN

Your applicat ion is in order. No need to file a separate suit for rental arrears.