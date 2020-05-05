STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Expressing thoughts through art

Suddenly, the pandemic was all around me — in the print media, social media and every other person spoke about it.

Published: 05th May 2020

Ekta wishes to gift the painting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: I’m a 17-year-old student who recently graduated high school (two exams withheld) from St Johns English School & Junior College, Besant Nagar. My class 12 board examinations started on February 24, and ever since it began, I’d been waiting for it to end on March 24. Towards the end, with two exams left, I was extremely excited to be done with them. But with the announcement of the Janata Curfew on March 22 and the national lockdown that followed a few days later, I was sad that the last few exams were postponed. My pre-planned holiday plans also went in vain.

Suddenly, the pandemic was all around me — in the print media, social media and every other person spoke about it. This made me scared about the situation as well. While all this was happening, the only time I felt calm was with the protective measures and leadership of our PM Narendra Modiji. Since I was always interested in art as a mode of expression since childhood, I painted what I felt.

The painting was based on an idea to pay tribute to our PM Modi for what he has done for our nation. I dream of gifting this painting to him or auctioning it to use the funds to fight COVID-19. This lockdown has given me all the time I needed as “Arts require all your heart, time and soul.” While I most definitely miss my daily routine, I also love these days! Ekta A, Chennai

