Hospital staff assaulted by cop?

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A hospital staff was allegedly assaulted in the city while on his way back from work. Police on vehicle checking duty allegedly damaged a two-wheeler of a government hospital staff besides physically assaulting him and confiscating the vehicle’s keys. B Praveen was on his way back to his home in Chengalpattu, early on Monday morning to fetch some clothes. He was on duty for four days continuously.

“I was stopped on the GST Road near the Vandalur Zoo for checking. I proceeded to explain my situation to the policeman there, but even before listening to me he whacked my bike with his lathi. This despite there being a hospital sticker stuck right in the front of my bike. He also hit me on my back with his hands.”

He claimed that one of the officers ordered to remove the key from his bike and made him wait for 30 minutes before handing it back.