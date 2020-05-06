Chale Chalo

By Express News Service

For a good 40 days, when rest of the country was locked in with their families, thousands of migrant daily wage labourers were left stranded at their workplaces. Staying away from families is not new to them. But, there was more. As they put it, it was a combination of anxiety about the pandemic, non-payment of wages from before, and lack of sufficient rations and food that kept them on tenterhooks. Now that the lockdown has been relaxed, they just want to return to their homeland. They are in no mood to wait for any clearances from the government or approval from their employers. This is their story...

‘It took us four days to get to Chennai’

C Shivakumar/ Shiba Prasad Sahu @ Chennai: Not just the lockdown, everything seems to be going wrong for this group of 10 labourers who set off from Bengaluru to get home to Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh. The decided the best way to trace the way home was to follow the tracks the train to UP takes. They followed. The walked for days. They covered hundreds of kilometres, only to realise that they had come to Chennai. They had travelled in the opposite direction. “It took us four days to get here,” recalls Akhilesh. “Someone here told us to take the highway to get to Andhra Pradesh. Now, we are gonna try that,” says Akhilesh, who can now barely stand straight or walk. “The plan now is to travel to Vijayawada, and take a train to UP or Bihar.” Akhilesh and his friends are careful to avoid the police, who have been shooing them away from sight. Out of sight, out of mind, right?

They loaded their bags on the carriers and started pedalling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday | Shiba Prasad Sahu

‘We are worried about our families’

C Shivakumar/ Shiba Prasad Sahu: Adventurers do take long road trips, for the thrill of it. But, that is not the case here. When six labourers decided to pedal their way home -- 1,600 km away in Satna, Madhya Pradesh -- the motivation was not adventure. They did not know about strict checking happening at State and city borders until told by Express. “We are worried about our families who are left to fend for themselves amid the lockdown, with no money at hand,” says Anil Kumar Ravi, clinging on to his cycle loaded with oil, rice, dal, and some utensils. The plan is to cook their own meal while on the arduous journey. “We will try our luck. We hope we make it,” says Krishna Kumar Rawat. Both Anil and Krishna are not sure about returning to Chennai. “It depends upon the situation. If things do not go well, I shall return to farming in my native village,” says Anil. Squinting to avoid the summer sun, the group sets of on its path, slowly but steadily.

‘They are not providing us food’

Neeraj Kumar a worker from a local automobile spare parts company, who was hoping to somehow reach Ghaziabad along with his friend, started as early as 4am from the temporary shelter provided by the company in Ambattur Industrial Estate. “They are not providing us food and we have been dependent on Amma Unavagam. That too is shut now. Since the employers have asked us to leave, our only hope is to reach home,” he claims.

‘I don’t have anywhere to go’

Alok Kumar Panda, a native of Champaran in Bihar and a worker in a steel company in Gummidipoondi, who was asked to leave by his company after they paid him his dues, said he left after a fight with the contractor. “Now I don’t have anywhere to go. I will cross the Andhra border and reach Vijaywada where I hope to get a train to Bihar and Jharkhand,” he said. Getting across the Andhra border, however, remains the big issue