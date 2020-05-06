Kitchen worker at Officers Training Academy in Chennai tests positive for COVID-19

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A civilian kitchen worker at the Officers Training Academy in Chennai has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a defence spokesperson.

The worker, who is now admitted to a government hospital, had reported chest congestion on May 3.

"The individual was tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday and as a precautionary measure all contacts of the civilian have been quarantined.

Presently there are no cadets in the Academy. One batch of cadets had recently passed out and the other batch undergoing training is presently on a term break since March 8, the spokesperson added.

Currently, the OTA is functioning with minimal staff.

The OTA has not been sealed completely following the positive case. Strict measures are in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as per the medical protocol, the spokesperson added.