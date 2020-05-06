STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

New app to ease workload of frontline staff

City-based defence lab develops Kavasam app to track patients, resource allocation

Published: 06th May 2020 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2020 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Though no medicine has been discovered to fully cure COVID-19, Kavasam, a new software could prove a panacea for strengthening the support system tackling the crisis. Developed by Chennai-based Combat Vehicles Research and Development Establishment (CVRDE), the software offers a unique framework for tracking patients and resource allocation. Unlike the application Arogya Setu, which is being widely promoted by the Central government, Kavasam is expected to ease the workload of frontline workers, street-level surveillance and aid in quick decision making by epicentre heads and other authorities.

CVRDE director V Balamurugan told Express that Kavasam was developed following a request from the Avadi Corporation.“Our team took two weeks to develop the software and android application for the end-users. We have used services of MapmyIndia to digitally view street-level details like number of households, etc. We are currently training Avadi Corporation staff to use the application, and Special Nodal Officer for Greater Chennai Corporation J Radhakrishnan has also sought a demonstration,” he added.

The software facilitates geofencing of homes or institutionally quarantined persons, whose movement can be monitored. An automatic notification will be sent to super admin, epicentre head and team leader or police if the quarantined person moves 100 metres away from their bi-directional approved spot. Monitoring process is also formulated and an SMS notification will be provided at all stages  to ensure authentication. Balamurugan further said that a resourceful database for the corporation is created with geocoding of streets and number of houses in each street. Different colour codes are used for authorities to know which streets have been surveyed.

For instance, if a health worker collects data from a particular street, the street will be shown as green in the applications. “There are a lot of spin-off benefits of the application. It can be used for allocation of any resource like vaccines by the health department or food, water or ration by the revenue department at a later stage,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards, says Abhijit Banerjee
A TASMAC shop near Gemini flyover (File photo|Martin Louis, EPS)
Liquor prices go up in Tamil Nadu as TASMAC outlets all set to resume business
93 Keralites died of COVID-19 abroad, most deaths reported in UAE, US
Australia PM Scott Morrison (Photo | AP)
Australia loses $2.5 billion a week in corona  shutdown: PM Scott Morrison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrant workers decide to cycle 1700 kms from Tamil Nadu to MP
Gallery
The story of the crackdown on Kashmir last August was difficult to show to the world. Check out those hard-hitting photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer Prize-winning photographers. (Photo | AP)
Life during Kashmir lockdown: Check out the photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer-winning photographers
On day one of lockdown 3.0, hundreds of people thronged to the streets as shops opened, workers were out early, higher vehicular movements and at some places, chaos unfolded due to rush at liquor stores. Here's a sneak peek into the scenes in many metro cities in India. In the picture, a labourer working in the early hours of Monday in Tirupati. (Photo | EPS/Madhav K)
Crowd outside liquor shops, traffic on roads on day one of lockdown easing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp