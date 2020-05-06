Painting bottles for public relief

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: There are different types of good Samaritans. Those who loosen their purse strings to feed the poor, those who come up with innovative solutions to help the needy, and those like 16-year-old R Tharansia who use their talent to fund for a good cause. This Vadapalani-resident has raised `25,000 by selling her bottle art, and has contributed it to the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund on April 17.

“My father and I went to the secretariat and handed over the cheque to Dr C Vijayabaskar, Health Minister of Tamil Nadu. He was moved by my gesture and congratulated me for the efforts. This will always be a proud moment to cherish throughout my life,” says Tharansia.

The class 10 student of Fathima Matriculation Higher Secondary School has been using this lockdown to explore her creative side. “I want to use my art towards a good cause — raise money and educate people. The designs for bottle art range across different themes. A few revolve around coronavirus. For instance, there’s a painting of people running behind sanitisers and masks due to rising demand.

Another one is on coronavirus standing outside a house, eagerly waiting to take host in a young boy who’s about to step out,” says Tharansia, daughter of popular photographer L Ramachandran. Till date, she’s painted 90 vases in a month with the colours available at home. The self-taught artist has been passionate about art since class two. She paints on various mediums such as canvas and re-cycled materials.

Currently, she’s working with used glass bottles sourced from friends and neighbours. “I paint ten bottles a day. My family encouraged me to focus on charity. Friends and a few family members have pre-ordered these bottles which will be delivered to them after the lockdown is revoked. Appa’s friends from the photography and film industry supported me. One such is actor R Parthiepan also bought my bottle art for a good cause. I’ve sold 30 bottles so far and intend to sell the rest of them and hand over the money to the government as and when I get. It feels great to be of some help to the society,” she says.

