Booked for summer

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Summer. for children, the word encompasses months of camping, travel, new hobbies and exciting outdoor activities. With unscheduled holidays and pandemic-induced lockdown, schools break for vacation early this year. The routine takes a backseat but one thing remains constant. The kids get to spend more time with their favourite companion — books. From Agatha Christie’s Hercule Poirot’s Christmas to Connie Glynn’s Undercover Princess...their collective reading list seems to be quite a treat.

Mariam Akbar, 12

I liked the series Bartimaeus because of how incredibly complex and detailed the world that the author created is. Also, I like how three-dimensional and interesting the characters are. The author’s perspective was also unique compared to other fantasy novels. The main character isn’t a human but a demon and it changes your point of view. The series also is different from other fantasy novels about witches and wizards.

Dhwani Chandrasekar, 6

I like The Snail and the Whale by Julia Donaldson because it’s about a small snail sitting on a whale and sailing around the world. I like the sea too. The story is amazing, it has so many songs and the pictures are nice. I learnt that we should help others because the tiny snail helped the huge whale. And children helped the tiny snail. Also, we should not ride speed boats in the sea because sea animals will get disturbed. Then, they will come to the shore and die.

Angelin Glady, 12

I enjoyed reading Amelia Jane Gets into Trouble by Enid Blyton. It’s a story of this notorious doll that keeps pranking and disturbing the harmony of its fellow dolls. In the end, the other toys teach her a lesson. Amelia transforms into a kind and happy doll. I liked the humorous portions of the book.

Thara Srikanth, 12

During this unscheduled holiday, with a stream of bad news on television, I have been sticking to my old favourites: Percy Jackson, Artemis Fowl and Magnus Chase. I was reading Hercule Poirot’s Christmas from the library when the lockdown started. When my library closed (I’m sure the librarian misses me too), I turned to apps like Anybooks and Media 365, which offer digital versions of many of these books. Then, Anybooks went behind a paywall, and my favourites disappeared from Media 365’s catalogue, which is when I turned to YouTube audiobooks, and have been hooked ever since. So, between my online school assignments, music classes and dance classes, my stolen moments with Percy and the company have been a great escape.

Atharva Aravind, 9

The books I’ve enjoyed reading this summer are Tinkle, Amar Chitra Katha series, and the Geronimo Stilton series. Tinkle made me laugh until my stomach hurt, and also gave me a lot of information about birds and animals, while Amar Chitra Katha gave me stories about the epics, bravehearts, visionaries, fables and Indian classics. The Geronimo Stilton series talked about a mouse called Geronimo and his adventures. His books taught me the value of friendship, unity, and the love for adventure and mysteries.

Mercy RK, 11

I liked Sudha Murthy’s The Magic Drum and Other Favourite Stories. It’s humorous, jovial, and I enjoy how the story flows. I especially like it for the simple language; and it has many stories. The variety does not bore one easily. Haripant the Wise is the best of the short stories. I learnt that anybody who commits a crime will be punished and justice will be delivered.

Kavin Premkumar, 10

I’m currently glued to Sabotage by Neal Bascomb. This book is about the race between Britain and the Nazis to make the first atomic weapon. This book helped me understand the harsh reality of living during a world war. The soldiers fought with resilience in spite of the dangers around them. They sacrificed a lot and battled their way to freedom. I liked learning about the world wars.

Sahasra Sridhar, 10

Mandy, James and Jody are common characters in my lockdown read from Animal Ark and Dolphin Diaries series by Lucy Daniels. Though a re-read, it feels like a fresh one! Animal lovers, ahoy! If you liked Wimpy Kid, you’ll love The Diary of Amos Lee: I Sit, Write and Flush by Adeline Foo. I thought it was a fib but it was the best. It is a must-read for Wimpy Kid fans. Non-fiction? Nah!’, that was me earlier. My nighttime read includes books on history and scientific facts. Apart from books, news articles about COVID-19’s positive side effects — the warm side of humanity and greener earth — are regular reads too! I also secretly read Tinkle though it’s frowned upon!

Pranav Vijay, 14

Some of the books that I have been reading this summer include The Complete Short Stories of Sherlock Holmes by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, The Jamie Johnson series by Dan Freedman and The Trials of Apollo series by Rick Riordan. In Sherlock Holmes, the language is simple, while the plots are intriguing. It made me wish that a detective like Holmes existed in this world. Next, The Jamie Johnson series is about football and I like sports. The series has a lot of twists and turns, which make you want to read the next book. The book has a scoreboard-like structure during chapters with time to keep track of events. The Trials of Apollo series is a great rendition of Greek mythology mixed with modern circumstances. I enjoyed it a lot. There’s lots of banter, drama, and a whole lot of adventure.

Aarna Khatri, 13

I’m reading Magnus Chase and The Sword of Summer by Rick Riordan. I have read the Percy Jackson series and The Heroes of Olympus series and I developed a liking for this author, So I thought I could explore more books by him and also because I like the way he brought a twist to the story and the characters by not repeating them. The next book is Undercover Princess by Connie Glynn because I like stories which have princesses in them, and history, and a lot to do with schools and kingdoms. So, when I first read the blurb of the book, I was attracted to it because I was eager to find out what would happen if people swap important identities.

Samyuktha Arun, 5

One of my summer picks is The Faraway Tree by Enid Blyton. I love how the three children Joe, Beth, and Frannie, along with the dwellers of the Magic Faraway Tree — Silky, Moonface, Sauce-pan Man — have lots of fun on the different lands that come on top of the tree. My favourite land is rocky land as you cannot even stand on it properly since it will be rocking continuously. The second book is Mira The Detective by Pavithra Sankaran. Mira, the little girl, solves a lot of fascinating mysteries, including a yummy payasam puzzle. The stories are life-like and marvellous; hence, I love them.

(Inputs by Kannalmozhi Kabilan, Roshne Balasubramanian and Vaishali Vijaykumar)