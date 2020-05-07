Corporation shelter shut after three test positive

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three persons staying in a Corporation run shelter near Walltax road have tested positive. Since they have been staying in a corporation shelter, authorities say their movements have been traced. “They have not ventured out unnecessarily and had only been going to the shops nearby to buy essential everyday items,” said an official.

The corporation officials are looking for a place to shift the 47 inmates of the shelter after shutting the shelter down temporarily. “First only one person had tested positive. After two others of his contacts also tested positive, we have drawn the samples of all inmates here,” said a corporation official. The Amma canteen nearby has also been closed down temporarily, said officials.

