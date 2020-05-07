Nursing patience

By Express News Service

An avalanche of COVID-19 cases, inadequate PPE, gruelling shifts, barbed remarks from

society — trapped behind their masks, the nursing community is breathing rare moments

of relief, says Joy Kezia, Chief of Nursing, Fortis Malar Hospital

CHENNAI: Compassion, commitment and sacrifice. The nursing curriculum imparts these core values that we abide by as students and later on practise religiously as professional ethics at work. Yet, we seldom get recognised for our selfless contribution. The COVID-19 pandemic has brought the unsung heroes to the limelight by giving them the appreciation they deserve.

Illustration: Amit Bandre

The last few weeks has been gruelling on physical, psychological, and social levels for nurses across the globe. Coronavirus has forced us to make inevitable lifestyle changes to cope with the demanding schedules and extra shifts. Our hospital has cut down on the number of regular cases and split itself in terms of service offered into COVID, non-COVID, and buffer zones. Every month, since the lockdown, we’ve been assigning 15 nurses to the COVID suspect wards. Seven are in ICU, six in the suspect ward, one is a team leader and another is a back-up. All of them work on a shift basis spread across morning, evening and night.

We have around four batches with 15 nurses, ranging from freshers to those with 15 years of experience. Some senior nurses are even trained to perform the swab test. Everyone goes through a week-long online training on how to don and doff PPE, personal hygiene and how to handle patients during crisis.The nurses have been given personal protective equipment (PPE). When a basic N95 mask can make us sweat profusely, imagine being covered in a jumpsuit from head to toe where only your eyes are exposed. COVID patients are kept in a well-ventilated ward where there are no air-conditioners. Firstly, the donning and doffing of PPE takes a long time to learn and perform. Secondly, it’s extremely hot and suffocating inside.

They have to spend a minimum of six hours in that suit. Night shifts are worse when they have to perform 12 hours of duty. Most of them get dehydrated within two hours. They’re allowed to take bio breaks as and when they prefer. They also have power breaks where nutritional bars, snacks and water are supplied to them. They do not step anywhere out of the restricted zones. Food is delivered to their rooms as per their requirements. Utmost care is taken to prevent the spread of infection. For instance, documenting information regarding the patients is important. Nurses communicate these details through phone and that’s how data about a patient is entered. We’ve still not used electronic gadgets like Tabs. The lesser the number of machines, lesser the equipment cleaning (it’s a process where machines are sterilised).

A major change is that since ID cards aren’t allowed, nurses write their names with markers on the PPE. This is for the patients to identify their individual nurses easily. The hospital management has taken enough measures to ensure their safety. The nurses are given three-ply masks with filters and are advised to wear them during their commute from home to hospital. Most of them in COVID wards are from hostels. We do not encourage those coming from home because they will have to commute more. We ask the girls and boys to message their shopping list and get it for them. To ensure good mental health, we constantly share online reading materials on WhatsApp groups.

The nurses are also screened and tested after they spend a month in the suspect wards. Their symptomatic history is collected. Even mild symptoms such as sore throat, body pain, weakness and flu are taken into consideration. I’ve received several calls from their parents questioning the health of their children. These are kids who just started their career and are precious to their parents. As much as we understand their apprehensions, we don’t really have a convincing answer. When I go on rounds, nurses address their personal concerns to me. They are anxious, worried and some even ask if they can visit their family when the lockdown is relaxed. I feel helpless at those moments. Earlier, when things were normal, we would have weekly competency classes and interactive sessions to upgrade our skills, cultural activities and several other distractions from our everyday stress.

We’re trying to continue with the same and keep them engaged with some online games and puzzles. Constant psychological support is required to keep them going. Nurses also face social problems when they step out of the hospital. It will be easier if people cooperate and be empathetic with these frontline professionals. Most of us have been facing humiliation and ostracisation from the neighbours in our apartments. They do not want to talk to us or share space in the lift. Recently, my husband and I were stopped by a cop, on our way to work. The minute I showed my ID, he moved two steps back. How’s it fair? Will the healthcare system not crumble without us?

We need to educate people on basics that will alter their underlying beliefs. The media needs to give them the right picture. News from verified sources such as ICMR, Government of India, WHO must be shared on social platforms. Secondly, patients must also be truthful. In the last few days, five or six patients concealed information regarding their travel and contact history. By keeping the information from us, you’re only putting our health in grave danger. We risk ours to save yours. It would be encouraging and helpful if the public is considerate. The entire healthcare industry falls under the Essentials Service Maintenance Act. This becomes imperative. Some front office staff, doctors and nurses want to stay home because of the impending situation. We’re explaining to them politely and teaching that we need to be there for the country when it needs us. We need to stand in the frontline and help the public. This makes us the backbo ne of our healthcare system. (As told to Vaishali Vijaykumar)