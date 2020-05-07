People, party welfare and politics rule his life

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Work defines his life. As a businessman, president of the Gujarati Youth Association, and in-charge of the BJP’s youth wing in the state of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Andaman and Nicobar islands, Siddharth Maher dons three avatars — each connecting him with individuals at the grassroots and with the heads at the Centre. His passion for community service and development continues despite the ongoing lockdown. He talks to Veena Mani about life and responsibilities that are unstoppable even during these times of crisis.

In this pandemic-influenced lockdown, all economies and businesses have come to a grinding halt. From a fast-paced life to one that is now confined to our homes, how has this lockdown changed your life?

I am working from home as I have a real estate business. I am the president of the Gujarati Youth Association and also associated with a few other state associations, which are now involved in helping stranded migrants from various states like Bihar, Odisha,West Bengal, Rajasthan and Gujarat. We are working along with the Corporation and the Secratariat to help these workers by providing them food, shelter, medicines etc. The associations have been receiving so many calls from distressed people; we recently received one from a pregnant lady who was nearing her delivery date. Her family is in Rajasthan. They wanted to know how to reach Rajasthan in time for the delivery. We explained to the family that it wouldn’t be easy to travel due to the lockdown, and advised them to get a local relative to help with the delivery. The entire matter was personally handled, explained and closed.

Coming from a business background, how did your family begin to engage with social service activities?

This current climate is an opportunity to put those contacts and that connection to use in a way that society benefits. I am passionate about social work, and when I am not busy with my regular work, I like to keep myself involved in community work. I am also in-charge of Bharatiya Janta Party’s youth wing BJYM of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Andaman and Nicobar islands. I enjoy the work done at the ground level; I’ve been with the BJP for almost a decade now. My family is also happy with my decision of being with the BJP. In Tamil Nadu, traditionally only the DMK and AIADMK have been the major players in the state.

What are your views about the possibility of BJP forming a government here?

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the BJP has made its entry into many states in India. People have voted for the work we have done. We are here to work. We will make it in Tamil Nadu. If not as the BJP, maybe an alliance can be formed with a local party. We will continue to do what we are supposed to. The only alternative government for Tamil Nadu is the BJP, under the dynamic leadership of our party’s new state president L Muruganji.

We have hardworking party members and the history of the party shows that we have never been hungry for power. But we are an alternative party which can put the state on the world map. PM Modiji set the path for us when he had invited the Chinese President Xi Jinping to our state and gave him a glimpse of our rich old and fantastic heritage and culture. Also, the Gujarati Youth Association has youth members who work hard and contribute to the needs of the lesser-privileged communities in the state.

As the president of this association and as in-charge of BJP Yuva Morcha in three states, along with able leadership and guidance of our party heads like Amit Shahji, JP Naddaji, BL Santoshji, Muralidhara Raoji, Poonam Mahajanji, Anoopji, Vinoj Selvamji, we are being guided at all levels. Once we come to power, the state will benefit from our cordial centre-state relationship, and grow. Our state has beautiful beaches, hill stations, ancillary units, auto hubs for electronics, a dynamic workforce, top-class medical facilities. Our Gujarati Youth Association has also done many health benefit schemes, taking care of underprivileged families without any external help from the government.

Your ancestors are from Gujarat but the last few generations have settled in Chennai. Do you feel divided?

In my family, all of us are multi-lingual. We speak Gujarati at home and that keeps us in touch with our culture. We all speak English, Hindi very well, and of course the local language also. So just like in families where there has been migration, people tend to speak a mix of languages, including the local language. We love south Indian food. Our meal isn’t complete without south Indian food. I am a Gujarati by origin but a Tamilian by heart.

Managing so many roles requires a steady balancing act, how do you unwind?

I am a hardcore businessman and politician. Most of my time is spent on matters related to these.