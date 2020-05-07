STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

People, party welfare and politics rule his life

He talks to Veena Mani about life and responsibilities that are unstoppable even during these times of crisis. 

Published: 07th May 2020 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2020 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

Siddharth and his team is working to rehabilitate those stuck in lockdown

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Work defines his life. As a businessman, president of the Gujarati Youth Association, and in-charge of the BJP’s youth wing in the state of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Andaman and Nicobar islands, Siddharth Maher dons three avatars — each connecting him with individuals at the grassroots and with the heads at the Centre. His passion for community service and development continues despite the ongoing lockdown. He talks to Veena Mani about life and responsibilities that are unstoppable even during these times of crisis. 

In this pandemic-influenced lockdown, all economies and businesses have come to a grinding halt. From a fast-paced life to one that is now confined to our homes, how has this lockdown changed your life?
I am working from home as I have a real estate business. I am the president of the Gujarati Youth Association and also associated with a few other state associations, which are now involved in helping stranded migrants from various states like Bihar, Odisha,West Bengal, Rajasthan and Gujarat. We are working along with the Corporation and the Secratariat to help these workers by providing them food, shelter, medicines etc. The associations have been receiving so many calls from distressed people; we recently received one from a pregnant lady who was nearing her delivery date. Her family is in Rajasthan. They wanted to know how to reach Rajasthan in time for the delivery. We explained to the family that it wouldn’t be easy to travel due to the lockdown, and advised them to get a local relative to help with the delivery. The entire matter was personally handled, explained and closed. 

Coming from a business background, how did your family begin to engage with social service activities?
This current climate is an opportunity to put those contacts and that connection to use in a way that society benefits. I am passionate about social work, and when I am not busy with my regular work, I like to keep myself involved in community work. I am also in-charge of Bharatiya Janta Party’s youth wing BJYM of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Andaman and Nicobar islands. I enjoy the work done at the ground level; I’ve been with the BJP for almost a decade now. My family is also happy with my decision of being with the BJP. In Tamil Nadu, traditionally only the DMK and AIADMK have been the major players in the state.

What are your views about the possibility of BJP forming a government here?
Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the BJP has made its entry into many states in India. People have voted for the work we have done. We are here to work. We will make it in Tamil Nadu. If not as the BJP, maybe an alliance can be formed with a local party. We will continue to do what we are supposed to. The only alternative government for Tamil Nadu is the BJP, under the dynamic leadership of our party’s new state president L Muruganji.

We have hardworking party members and the history of the party shows that we have never been hungry for power. But we are an alternative party which can put the state on the world map. PM Modiji set the path for us when he had invited the Chinese President Xi Jinping to our state and gave him a glimpse of our rich old and fantastic heritage and culture. Also, the Gujarati Youth Association has youth members who work hard and contribute to the needs of the lesser-privileged communities in the state.

As the president of this association and as in-charge of BJP Yuva Morcha in three states, along with able leadership and guidance of our party heads like Amit Shahji, JP Naddaji, BL Santoshji, Muralidhara Raoji, Poonam Mahajanji, Anoopji, Vinoj Selvamji, we are being guided at all levels. Once we come to power, the state will benefit from our cordial centre-state relationship, and grow. Our state has beautiful beaches, hill stations, ancillary units, auto hubs for electronics, a dynamic workforce, top-class medical facilities. Our Gujarati Youth Association has also done many health benefit schemes, taking care of underprivileged families without any external help from the government.

Your ancestors are from Gujarat but the last few generations have settled in Chennai. Do you feel divided?
In my family, all of us are multi-lingual. We speak Gujarati at home and that keeps us in touch with our culture. We all speak English, Hindi very well, and of course the local language also. So just like in families where there has been migration, people tend to speak a mix of languages, including the local language. We love south Indian food. Our meal isn’t complete without south Indian food. I am a Gujarati by origin but a Tamilian by heart.

Managing so many roles requires a steady balancing act, how do you unwind?
I am a hardcore businessman and politician. Most of my time is spent on matters related to these.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrant workers decide to cycle 1700 kms from TN to MP
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Chander Nagar in East Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: Nainital locals brave hailstorm to throng liquor stores
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards: Abhijit Banerjee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lockdown Tales: Chennai priest serves humanity during lockdown by distributing free masks
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
Gallery
May 7, 2020 marks the 159th birth anniversary of one of India's most revered Nobel laureates and visionaries. Here are some quotes by him that were hidden life lessons for all. (Photo | EPS)
15 Rabindranath Tagore quotes to remember the Nobel laureate on his 159th birth anniversary
A relief worker carries an unconscious child on his shoulders as he rushes towards a nearby hospital after a gas leak from LG Polymers plant near Visakhapatnam. (Photo| G Satyanarayana, EPS)
Disturbing images of Visakhapatnam's polymers gas leak tragedy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp