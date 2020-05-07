Sounds of music

Roshne Balasubramanian By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In April, when the whole city was reeling under an extended lockdown, Arunodhaya Shelter Home for Boys, Royapuram, breathed refreshing wisps of air...one filled with joy and music. Thanks to two youngsters from the Nalandaway Chennai Children’s Choir — Sivapriya K and Krutajgnya L — since the first week of April, the voices of seven-odd children, singing tunes of hope, have been reverberating through the institution’s walls.

Musician Manjula Ponnapalli, who along with guitarist Vedanth Bharathwaj has been training and leading the Chennai Children’s Choir (CCC), says that the idea was born out of founder of Nalandaway Foundation, Sriram’s suggestion on ways to engage the kids during the lockdown. “He said, ‘If we want to engage the children, why not allow them to teach music to those from the city’s children’s home?’. Soon, our project coordinator Vinod reached out to around eight organisations across the city out of which, one — the Arunodhaya shelter home at Royapuram — accepted the proposal and were open to collaborating for online classes. We were glad that they understood the importance for such engagement during this period,” says the artistic director.

In the process, two enthusiastic youngsters — 15-year-old Krutajgnya and 19-year-old Sivapriya — were chosen as mentors. “This has been an interesting experience for us. Neither the children from the shelter home nor the two students from our choir have had prior experience of attending/mentoring online classes. So, before the sessions were flagged, Vedanth and I conducted an orientation session, providing them with tips and guidelines on how to conduct a virtual class, how to make it more engaging and how to simplify songs. In the past month, we have been observing a lot of improvement in how the children have adopted a unique methodology to teach their students. There’s learning on both sides,” she explains.

Around nine students between ages 10

to 15 take part in the online session

Krutajgnya, a class 10 student at The Children’s Garden School, Mylapore, says that she has been enjoying and learning from the time she spends with her students. “Most of us are vetti (jobless) during the lockdown. So, when this opportunity came knocking at my door, I knew I had to take it up. From day 1, I have been able to establish a bond with the children from the shelter home. They are dedicated to learning the nuances of a song and are very attentive. I have taught them a song that teaches the importance of hygiene and cleanliness,” says the youngster, who has been part of CCC for over a year now.

She was among the 800 children who auditioned in 2018 to be part of the famous choir group. “I am so glad that I was selected. Otherwise, I wouldn’t be able to do this now. I am feeling proud that I can teach those children who are talented and otherwise lack the facilities and infrastructure to learn,” she shares.

Sivapriya K, a final year BCom CS student at SSS Jain College, has been part of CCC since 2015. Now an alumnus, she has been assisting the choir in mentoring the newly inducted students. “To be able to make a difference during the lockdown is a wonderful feeling.

I ensure I integrate some fun activities and games while teaching songs to the children. I allow them to pick songs of their choice and we improvise. In such trying times, to interact with them and look at them revel in the happiness of music is a wonderful sight. More than a teacher-student equation, we share a sibling relationship. They call me akka and it makes me happy,” gushes the mentor, who hopes to pursue a degree in music.

Around nine students between ages 10 to 15 take part in the online session. The classes are conducted from Monday to Friday between 9.15 am and 10.30 am. The duo has so far taught a gamut of songs, including that of Bharathiyar’s and Muthuswami Dikshitar’s. “They are familiar with gaana songs and cinema songs. Super ah paduvange (They sing really well)! So we engage them with what they like too. Sometimes, we try to bring a variety to the class by introducing them to Hindi songs as well,” says Krutajgnya.